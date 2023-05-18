How to Get the Flamebreaker Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The varying temperatures of Hyrule can be just as challenging as enemies, in which players must fight off the scorching heat or freezing climates of various environments. That’s why it’s essential to equip the best gear for your travels to avoid Link’s untimely demise. In this guide, we’ll help you with the high-temperature biomes by showing you how to get the Flamebreaker armor set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Flamebreaker Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Flamebreaker armor outfit can be purchased individually at the Armor Shop in Goron City. You can locate this store at the coordinates ‘1641, 2405, 0384.’

You may have already encountered this establishment while on the Yunobo of Goron City, which requires you to buy one of the Flamebreaker pieces. If not, players can enter the shop and interact with the three items on display.

Unfortunately, the complete set mandates a hefty amount of Rupees, but you can sell any unwanted materials to the shopowner. Those who want a quick way of earning cash can check out our How to Make Money Fast guide to reach their goal. For an overview of the cost, here is a list of the prices you can expect for each piece:

Flamebreaker Boots: 1,200 Rupees

Flamebreaker Armor: 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Helm: 1,400 Rupees

Players can start with the Flamebreaker Armor to at least have some Flame Guard resistance to Eldin’s heated environment. Then, you can gradually increase Link’s outfit with the remaining parts once you’ve acquired enough money.

When exploring Eldin with the suit on, you’ll notice a stabilization in the temperature gauge, keeping Link from catching an ill-fated fever.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Flamebreaker Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the Zora Armor.

