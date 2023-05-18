How to Get Zora Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players countless Armor sets to earn in-game, each offering different bonuses and boosts in combat. One is the Zora Armor set, but what does it consist of, where do you get it and what bonuses does it provide in TOTK?

All Zora Armor Piece Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Like other Armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom – such as the Armor of the Depths or Frostbite Armor set – there are three different components to the Zora Armor. These are the Zora Armor (chest piece), Zora Greaves (leg piece) and Zora Helmet (head piece).

They’re earned in different ways though, with the first actually acquired via progressing TOTK’s main narrative. The others are slightly trickier but still achievable. We’ve detailed exactly how to get each component in the table below:

Zora Armor Piece Location & How To Unlock Effects / Bonuses Armor Plate (Chest Piece) This is granted to players for progressing TOTK’s main story. After starting the ‘Sidon of the Zora’ quest, located Lady Yona in Zora’s Domain Infirmary. Exchange an Ancient Arowana to receive the repaired Chest Piece. Ascend up waterfalls, increased swimming speed Greaves (Leg Piece) The ‘Sidon of the Zora’ quest must be completed ahead of earning the Greaves. Once this is done, head back and begin a conversation with Yona. This will begin the ‘A Token of Friendship’ quest, after which players need to go to the Ancient Zora Waterworks. These are accessible via a whirlpool in East Reservoir Lake, dropping down and fighting off a Stone Talus. Proceed in a southwesterly direction, locating the Chest with the Greaves behind a waterfall. 3 Armor Points & increased swimming speed Helmet (Head Piece) Locate Khira and Chroma by King Dorephan’s Throne in Zora’s Domain. This begins the ‘The Never Ending Lecture’ quest, which requires players to go to Floating Scales Island. The southeast portion of the island (the fish’s tail) contains a small cave that is reachable by paragliding. Enter the cave and locate the Chest, opening it to take the Zora Armor Helmet. 3 Armor Points & increased swimming speed

That’s all there is to getting the Zora Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! For other TOTK guides, including how long Zelda will take to beat and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stick with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts