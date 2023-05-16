Where to Find Ancient Arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Make sure you’re fishing in the right pond.
The wealth of items, species and areas to discover in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mean it can be quite overwhelming to know how and where to find certain animals. One is the Ancient Arowana fish species – but don’t worry! Here’s where to find Ancient Arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Ancient Arowana Location in Tears of the Kingdom
There are a few places players can find the Ancient Arowana in Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, neither requires you to be near the end of the game and one is actually where players begin the story, so it’s relatively easy to come across the fish. These locations are:
- The ponds on Great Sky Island – specifically those to the north and east of Nachoya shrine
- The pool atop of Mipha’s Court – this is located close to the peak of Ploymus Mountain
Each will present players with Ancient Arowana, which they can then use for various purposes.
Chances are you’ll want the Ancient Arowana to get ahold of the Zora Armor chest piece. To do this, take the caught fish to Yona, who is located in Misha’s Court.
She’ll trade it for chest piece, which grants players the ability to swim up waterfalls. It will also enable players to progress in the Zora’s Domain story quest, pushing them closer to completing Tears of the Kingdom in its entirety.
That’s everything to know about finding Ancient Arowana in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re not as elusive as some other creatures, like the Light Dragon, but they can be frustrating to locate if you need them to progress the story. For all the latest on TOTK, stick with us on Twinfinite.
