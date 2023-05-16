How to Find Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Like its predecessor Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a number of dragons that players can come into contact with. This is every dragon in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as how to find them.

All Dragons in Tears of the Kingdom

Where Breath of the Wild featured three different dragons, there’s four different dragons players can encounter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each can be ridden, as has become a typical mechanic in Zelda titles.

The four dragons in Tears of the Kingdom are:

Farosh

Dinraal

Naydra

The Light Dragon

Unfortunately, they don’t have much in common and can’t be found in one single location. To find the respective beasts, players will have to travel to their typical territories and hope they bump into one. We’ll run through those below.

Every Dragon Location in Tears of the Kingdom

These locations are not guaranteed, with the dragons having some degree of free roam in Tears of the Kingdom. They’re most typically found in the below locations though, so head to each to try and find the mighty beasts.

Dragon Advice Location Farosh The Lightning Dragon, players need to ensure they’ve taken items (armor or recipes) that will enhance shock resistance. Players can use the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower or the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to try and locate Farosh. Southwestern regions, specifically Gerudo Desert, the East Gerudo Chasm and Lake Hylia Dinraal The Fire Dragon, players need to ensure they’ve taken items that enhance fire resistance. Players can use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower to try and locate Dinraal. Eldin Mountains, Deep Akkala or the East Akkala Plains Chasm Naydra The Frost Dragon, players need to ensure they’ve taken items to enhance their cold resistance (like Spicy Peppers). Players can use the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower to try and located Naydra. East Necluda, Mount Lanayru or the East Hill Chasm The Light Dragon The Light Dragon is the most difficult to locate because it has a larger territory, but it is the easiest to approach and ride because it does not have a dangerous profile that will damage Link. Hyrule

That’s everything there is to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s dragons and how to find them. They’re beautiful and mystical beings, adding perfectly to the atmosphere of Nintendo’s acclaimed 2023 title. For all the latest on Zelda: TOTK, stick with us on Twinfinite.

