How to Enchant Rods in Fisch & All Effects

Wondering how to enchant rods in Fisch? Being able to enchant your signature fishing tools is a great way to get bonus effects that make the art of catching fish more fruitful, but there are a couple of steps to pull it off first. This quick Fisch guide will take you through what you need to do in the Roblox game.

How Do You Enchant Rods in Fisch?

To enchant a fishing rod in Fisch, you need to obtain an Ancient Relic and take it to the Keepers Altar in the underground mines beneath the Statue of Sovereignty. To get an Ancient Relic, however, you only have two options:

Catching one through fishing, the odds of which are one-in-300.

Purchasing one through Merlin on Sunstone Island – found in a small brown house on the island

Keep in mind that while buying an Ancient Relic from Merlin is easier, there is a level requirement of Level 30 in order to do so, along with the cost of 11,000C$ to buy one.

With your Ancient Relic, head north of Moosewood toward the mines by the Sovereignty. To get to the Enchant Altar, go to the back of the mines and talk to the NPC by the elevator, buy a Token for 400$C, and use it to ride down said elevator.

Once you are in the Keepers Altar, equip the rod you want to enchant with your Ancient Relic. Walk up to the altar, interact with it, and confirm your enchantment, and you will have successfully mastered how to enchant a rod in Fisch.

All Rod Enchantments in Fisch

These are all the rod enchantments currently available in Fisch for each type of Relic. If you’ve got a relic that doesn’t have the enchantment you’re after, you’ll have to keep fishing or buying from Merlinc until you get it:

Blessed – 2% Increase in the chances of catching Shiny & Sparkling Fish

– 2% Increase in the chances of catching Shiny & Sparkling Fish Breezed – Luck Boost during windy weather by 65%

– Luck Boost during windy weather by 65% Controlled – Increased size of Rod control bar

– Increased size of Rod control bar Divine – 45% boost to Flat Luck

– 45% boost to Flat Luck Ghastly – 20% chance of caught fish being Translucent

– 20% chance of caught fish being Translucent Insight – 50% EXP boost to all catches

– 50% EXP boost to all catches Long – 50-Studs increase to Rod line

– 50-Studs increase to Rod line Lucky – 20% Luck increase

– 20% Luck increase Mutated – 45% increase in the chance of catching Mutated Fish

– 45% increase in the chance of catching Mutated Fish Resilient – Resilience increased by 35%

– Resilience increased by 35% Scrapper – 60% chance of bait not being consumed

– 60% chance of bait not being consumed Sea King – 10% size boost to all fish caught

– 10% size boost to all fish caught Steady – 25% reduction in progression loss

– 25% reduction in progression loss Storming – Luck Boost on rainy days by 95%

– Luck Boost on rainy days by 95% Swift – 30% decrease in Lure time

– 30% decrease in Lure time Unbreakable – 10,000 KG increase in Rod strength

– 10,000 KG increase in Rod strength Wormhole – Boosted chance to catch a Fish from a randomized area by 45%

