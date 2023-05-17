How to Complete Team Cece or Team Reede in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Guess Reede isn’t much of a fun guy.
The heated mayoral race of Hateno Village has come down to the current holder, Reede, and the fashionista Cece. As always, Link gets sucked into the competitive escapade, leading him to help out the shop owner as she tries to sway residents’ votes. So, if you aren’t sure how to finish this quest, here’s a complete guide to the Team Cece or Team Reede Side Adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.
TOTK Team Cece or Team Reede Side Adventure Guide
To start the Team Cece or Team Reede mission, you must travel to the Hateno Village‘s Armor Shop at the coordinates ‘3353, -2125, 0121.’
From there, you can speak to Cece to begin a mushroom-themed quest involving nearby residents. Players will need to gift eight villagers with the Hylian Shroom (she will give this to you) to get them on her side, and the only way to identify them is through their “unfashionable clothing.” You must also exclude travelers, children, temporary researchers (Sheikah researchers), and the candidates’ families.
If someone is already a supporter of Cece, there’s no need to give the item to them, and you’ll be able to spot them with their mushroom-inspired clothing.
The Team Cece or Team Reede quest is relatively time-related, as several residents will follow a schedule and walk through various areas. However, you can still check around their primary locations and the main pathway of Hateno Village.
The eight villagers will also provide hints about not wearing Cece’s clothing, indicating they are the correct choice for this quest. But, if you aren’t sure which characters to talk to, here’s a breakdown of the residents you’ll encounter.
Medda
Medda is one of the first residents you’ll run into, and you may be able to catch him walking outside the Armor Shop at night. You may also be able to find him at the Hylian Tomato Field in the morning.
Worten
Worten will be standing on the patio of Hateno Village’s Inn. But, if he isn’t there, you can check inside the establishment to speak to him.
Leop
Players can search for Leop inside the Inn at night, but he can roam around the village during the other times of the day.
Uma
At midday, Uma works in the Hylian School Field, behind the Armor Shop (near the West Well). Sometimes, you can find her walking on the main pathway of Hateno Village.
Tamana
Tamana will be sweeping the stables near the Hateno Village West Well, behind the Armor Shop. As a token of her appreciation, she will give you a Bird Egg thanks to Link’s devilishly handsome looks.
Tokk
While at the Hateno Pasture, you’ll see Tokk sitting outside by a fire and some chickens. Occasionally, he will walk around the area to stretch out his legs.
Dantz
Dantz will be at the Hateno Pasture in the morning, working the stables near Tokk.
Koyin
Koyin can be found looking out at Lake Sumac near the Hateno Pasture, and you can simply walk over to her after Dantz.
After you give the mushroom to the correct residents, you can return to Cece and obtain the Big Hearty Truffle ingredient.
That does it for our guide on how to complete Team Cece or Team Reede in Tears of the Kingdom. For more side quest help, you can check our White Bird’s Guidance guide or explore the relevant links below for additional Legend of Zelda content.
