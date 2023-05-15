How to Complete the Abandoned Laborer in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When entering the Death Mountain West Tunnel, you’ll meet a lonely Goron who has been left in a cave after the destruction of a minecart rail. You can help the worker survive this incident using the Ultrahand ability to create a makeshift traveling device with the surrounding materials. So, if you want to know how to finish this side quest, here’s what you need to do to complete the Abandoned Laborer in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom Abandoned Laborer Side Quest Guide

Before you begin the Abandoned Laborer side quest, you must equip Yunobo into your party from the questline Yunobo of Goron City, found within the location of the same name. Once players get this character in Tears of the Kingdom, they can begin the mission inside a cave within Death Mountain at the coordinates ‘2341, 2686, 0514.’

You’ll need to travel across a lava pool to reach the destination by climbing, paragliding, or crafting a vehicle. Then, players can speak to Mota, who will ask them to send him safely over the steamy magma with a minecart. The only catch is that the track has been broken, so you must utilize the nearby resources to boost the object’s speed.

At this point, players must use Yunobo’s Charge to remove the rock barrier to enter the next area and pick up any materials with the Ultrahand. You can also uncover a chest near one of the rockets to claim the Cobble Crusher weapon.

You can decide which items you want to attach to the minecart, but in our case, we attached two rockets on the side of it to enhance the device’s speed. But, if you want to be safe, you can stick a fan to it for an accelerated rate.

Once the minecart has been placed on the rail, you can tell Mota to go on top, allowing you to hit the attached objects. If things don’t go as planned, you can attempt to do it again or connect more equipment when he hasn’t reached the finishing point.

Upon completion, Mota will reward players with the Large Zonai Charge, featuring a large amount of energy for various devices.

So there you have it; this is how to complete the Abandoned Laborer in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get and use Zonai Capsules.

