Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom White Bird’s Guidance Quest Guide

After you manage to help Tulin clear the snowstorm that was enveloping Rito Village, you’ll be able to receive new side missions from various NPCs. Among them is the White Bird’s Guidance side quest, where you need to find a cave with a white bird near the entrance. If you need help locating the elusive animal in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you its exact spot.

How to Find the White Bird in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can accept this quest by talking to a woman named Laissa in Rito Village. She will tell you that she managed to find a cave containing resources, but she can’t remember its location. Laissa claims that a white bird perches near its entrance, and you can see it from the Vah Medoh’s Perch.

You can now make your way to the top of the village by climbing the rock and using the Ascend ability when possible. Unfortunately, the bird won’t be visible if you arrive at night, and you must wait until daytime.

If you’re already on Vah Medoh’s Perch, you can skip the time by building a campfire. Just drop a flint and a bundle of firewood, and you can strike the objects with a metal weapon to start a fire.

When the sun is in the sky, you can head to the cliff’s edge and look slightly to your left. The “white bird” that Laissa was talking about is actually a bunch of snow shaped like a bird. Once you lock your sight on it, you can use your Paraglider to fly toward the cave.

Here’s its location on the map:

You’ll be able to find various resources inside the cavern, such as Chillshrooms and Chillfin Trouts. However, the most important object here is the Wao-os shrine, and the game will mark the White Bird’s Guidance quest as complete once you discover the structure.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the White Bird’s Guidance side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to find this cave, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

