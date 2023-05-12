Image Source: Nintendo

In a world as stunning as Hyrule, being able to snap some pics to keep as mementos is an absolute godsend. Fortunately, there is a photo mode in Nintendo’s latest adventure. As a result, many folks out there may be wondering how to take photos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!

How to Get the Camera in Tears of the Kingdom

To get your hands on the Camera and begin taking photos, you’re going to need to reach a specific part of the game. Luckily, it’s pretty early on in your adventure. Basically, players will need to complete a particular mission given to them by Josha and Robbie in Lookout Landing.

Essentially, Robbie will gift you the Camera ability and add it to your Purah Pad once you’ve completed the “Camera Work in the Depths” questline. In the Depths, you’ll meet Robbie’s assistant and you’ll be tasked with tracking down lost researchers. Once you’ve completed this objective, you’ll unlock the Camera.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What Does the Camera Do in Tears of the Kingdom?

Interestingly, the Camera doesn’t just take photos. Instead, it can be used to access the Hyrule Compendium, which is an ever-growing encyclopaedia of all the flora and fauna in the game, as well as all the weapons, equipment, materials, and treasure. When you take a picture of something with your Camera, you’ll permanently unlock it in your Hyrule Compendium.

Making the Camera even cooler is another pretty neat feature. Essentially, when you’ve added something to your Compendium, you’ll be able to use the Camera’s sensor to locate more of them. Handy, right?

How to Use the Camera

Once the Camera has been added to your Purah Pad, simply press and hold down the L button to bring up the radial dial. Next, select the Camera icon. From here, players can either use the D-pad to zoom in and out, or press the X button to take a selfie. Moving the left thumbstick even makes Link do some different poses, so make sure to get adventurous with your snaps.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to take photos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to repair weapons. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at our related coverage below.

Related Posts