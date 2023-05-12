How to Repair Weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Repairing weapons in Breath of the Wild was a bit of sore spot for many folks as it was something Link was unable to do. With Nintendo’s latest follow-up, many fans may be wondering how to repair weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Well, you’re in the perfect place as we’ll answer that very question down below. Let’s go!

How to Fix Your Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unfortunately, much like its 2017 predecessor, you can’t fix your weapons in the traditional sense. Instead, you’ll be able to fuse weapons together with other materials, which will help prolong their life and add various effects to them. In essence, you’ll be able to create more powerful versions of your weapons by combining them with, say, wood or rocks, for instance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Fuse Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

To fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to first obtain the Fuse ability. This is the second ability that you unlock during your adventure. Essentially, you’ll acquire this ability after you’ve explored the Ukouh Shrine within the Great Sky Island. More specifically, you’ll unlock the Fuse ability in the In-Isa Shrine, which is fortunately very early on during your journey.

Once you have the Fuse ability, hold the L button to bring up your radial menu. From here, toggle down to ‘Fuse’ and select it. You’ll then be able to choose which weapons, shields, or materials that you want to fuse together.

Interestingly, fusing two of the same weapons stacks them on top of each other. Meanwhile, fusing a weapon with a monster part creates an entirely new item to wield. In short, it’s a very creative and flexible way of producing new armaments to brandish.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to repair weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

