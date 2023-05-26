All Secret Bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Tears of the Kingdom has tons of bosses that players might not know about. If you just want to follow the storyline, there are plenty of extra and secret/missable bosses you might want to visit after you finish. For that reason, we have put together a list of all the secret bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Missable Bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We don’t mean missable has in you only get one shot at these bosses. Instead, these are the bosses that there’s no guarantee you will encounter on your journey through Hyrule. That means that none of these are storyline bosses.

Talus

The Talus bosses are huge bipedal boulder-like enemies. To damage them, you must hit the black rock on top that you usually see in caves holding ore and gems. You’ll only get a few hits before the Talus enemy sends you flying, dealing a moderate chunk of damage. There are four types you’ll have to fight.

Battle Talus : 1297, -1119, 0019 (right by the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower).

: 1297, -1119, 0019 (right by the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower). Frost Talus : -2815, -1300, 0553 (on the Laparoh Mesa).

: -2815, -1300, 0553 (on the Laparoh Mesa). Igneo Talus : 2215, 1761, 0317 (in the Medingo Pool area).

: 2215, 1761, 0317 (in the Medingo Pool area). Luminous Stone Talus : 0357, -1980, -0044 (go down the well at the Deya Village Ruins, this is different than the others because of the Luminous Stone weak point on its back).

: 0357, -1980, -0044 (go down the well at the Deya Village Ruins, this is different than the others because of the Luminous Stone weak point on its back). Stone Talus: 4175, 0508, 0350 (east of the Ihen-a Shrine).

Lynel

The Lynel are the centaur enemies that can be seen roaming over a few of Hyrule’s wider plains. They weird a sword, shield, and bow, so they are quite a difficult foe to take down. There are three types spread around Hyrule that all differ by mane color. They are the only entry on this list that doesn’t have a special boss health bar at the top of the screen.

Blue Mane Lynel : 2530, -0524, 0114 (in the Rabia Plain area northeast of Kakariko Village).

: 2530, -0524, 0114 (in the Rabia Plain area northeast of Kakariko Village). White Mane Lynel : 3891, 0980, 0249 (in the Ukuku Plains area southwest of Rasitakiwak Shrine).

: 3891, 0980, 0249 (in the Ukuku Plains area southwest of Rasitakiwak Shrine). Red Mane Lynel: -1563, 0160, 0109 (in the West Hyrule Plains northeast of the Sonapan Shrine).

Gleeok

The Gleeok are those three-headed dragons you might see from the air. The fact that they can get airborne makes them incredibly dangerous, so be sure to bring gear that is best suited to defending the specific Gleeok’s element. They will flap their wings at you quite often, so it’s better to come equipped with a good bow.

Flame Gleeok : -0022, -2530, 0039 (located right in the center of the Bridge of Hylia over Lake Hylia).

: -0022, -2530, 0039 (located right in the center of the Bridge of Hylia over Lake Hylia). Frost Gleeok : -4061, -9035, 0688 (on a rock at the south side of the Gerudo Summit area, not too far north from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower).

: -4061, -9035, 0688 (on a rock at the south side of the Gerudo Summit area, not too far north from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower). Thunder Gleeok: -1127, -1203, 0047 (in the Coliseum Ruins on the peninsula in Aquame Lake, northeast of the Tsutsu-um Shrine).

Hinox

The Hinox are the massive one-eyed Bokoblin enemies that have weapons stabbed into their stomachs. The single eye is their glaring weak point, but they will start to cover it at a certain point. They will go down quickly if you can avoid their smash attacks and keep hitting their feet/legs. Of this whole list, Hinox are probably the easiest enemy type.

Black Hinox : 0802, 3345, 0200 (on the western side of the Eldin Mountains, east of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower).

: 0802, 3345, 0200 (on the western side of the Eldin Mountains, east of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower). Blue Hinox : 3415, 0279, 0247 (on the Ruto Precipice southeast of the Mogawak Shrine).

: 3415, 0279, 0247 (on the Ruto Precipice southeast of the Mogawak Shrine). Normal Hinox: 1298, 0920, 0027 (at Trilby Plain, southeast of the Woodland Stable and Ekochiu Shrine).

Molduga

The Molduga is a sand lizard that reacts to Link walking on the sand, similar to the Graboids in the Tremors film. Your best move for fighting it will be finding one of the pillars in the sand and then baiting it towards the pillar so it will hit it and be stunned momentarily. Unlike the other enemies on this list, only one Molduga type exists. As with the other bosses, you want to bring a solid bow with you.

The biggest problem with the Moldgua is that you need to be constantly getting its attention. If you just sit on one of the pillars, it will get bored and wander off.

You can find it in the East Barrens area of the Gerudo Desert near the coordinates -2445, -3300, 0040.

Flux Construct

The Flux Constructs are massive Zonai constructs made of many conjoined blocks. These blocks work almost like Lego and can take several different forms to attack the player. However, the blocks can also be removed through the use of the Ultrahand. Your goal is the gear-filled cube that looks different from all the other pieces; that is its weak point.

Flux Construct I: 0486, -1511, 1439 (found in the Great Sky Island starting area on the circular island southwest of the Gutanbac Shrine).

Flux Construct II: 3629, 1824, 0988 (on the gear-shaped island in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago that you can easily get to by using the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala Highlands).

There you have it, a complete list of all secret bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for shrine actual story boss guides.

