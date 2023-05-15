Tsutsu-Um Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Many of the shrines around Hyrule exist to help players become familiar with certain devices. This shrine introduces players to the Zonai Stake, which will likely be the first time anyone has encountered it. This puzzle might seem a bit crazy at first, but we know what to do. Here is our full walkthrough for the Tsutsu-Um shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tsutsu-Um Shrine Walkthrough

You’ll find this shrine southwest of the Mayachin shrine at the coordinates -1423, -1349, 0068. Please be aware that you cannot complete this shrine without the Paraglider.

Ignore the ball contraption ahead and instead focus on the pillar rising and falling. Take the board and stake combo near the edge and stick to the left side of the pillar.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Jump onto the platform and remove your stake board, putting it on the side of the pillar touching the platform.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Climb up on the board, and when the pillar goes up, take a running jump to land at the chest and collect the five arrows it contains.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fall down from the chest and remove the stake board to bring it with you. Move to the fan at the edge and drop the stake board onto the big platform before jumping over yourself. Leave it alone for now and pull out the bottom stake in front of the spinning ramp.

You’ll want to now move it to the other side to lock the ramp at a good angle for the ball. The other stake doesn’t matter.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Jump back to the fan and open your glider over the fan to reach the upper platforms near where the ball is dropping.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Move the stake the ball hits it and drops onto the stopped ramp. The ball should now fall and end up on that track under the spinning circle.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Drop down to the large ramp below and pick up the stake board. Stick it into the spinning circle just about level with Link, and it will spin around and push the ball into the goal.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Our board broke off at this step, but the stake remained, pushing the ball in.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With the ball in the hole, jump back to the fan and glide to the shrine’s ending to collect your Light of Blessing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This concludes our Tsutsu-Um shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more shrine guides and otherwise tips, check out our links below.

