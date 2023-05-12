Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayachin Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Similar to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also features numerous shrines you can discover on your journey. The puzzles inside these dungeons range from straightforward to headache-inducing, and you won’t know which one it will be until you enter the shrine. If you need help clearing the Mayachin shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some pointers.

How to Clear Mayachin Shrine in TOTK

The Mayachin shrine is one of many dungeons you can find in the Hyrule field. Unlike other shrines with several stages, such as the Sinakawak, the Mayachin only contains one giant room.

Your goal is to hit the two massive target symbols using the rolling balls. The left target mark can be accessed by pressing the button on the ground, and hitting it will unlock the statue room. On the other hand, the right target symbol will be hidden behind a plank, and it can open the chest room containing an Energizing Elixir.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first thing you want to do is to reveal the left target by standing on top of the button beside the device switch. Then, you can take the stairs and use Ultrahand to grab one of the green nails. They are unique Zonai objects that can attach to anything as long as you stick them with their sharp points.

You want to create a long pole that you can use to hit the rolling ball. First, you can place the green nail into the device and then attach two white rods using Ultrahand. It should look like this once you’re done:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Next, you can put another green nail on the ceiling where the board is hanging. Afterward, you can stick the plank to the flat side of the nail to open the path to the right target mark.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once everything is ready, you can return to the device switch on the upper platform. You can activate the device and move the long pole you created by striking the switch with your weapon.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you want to hit the statue room target mark, then you must strike the switch before the ball rolls past the device. On the other hand, you can throw the ball toward the right target symbol by hitting the switch when the ball is rolling beside the pole.

That is everything you need to know about how to solve the Mayachin shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to clear another shrine in this game, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite. They may help you on your adventure.

