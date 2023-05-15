Sonapan Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With how many shrines are strewn all over Hyrule, you are likely to find a wide scale of difficulty. Some shrines might feel nearly impossible, while others are quite simple. As the perceived difficulty in a game like this can be incredibly subjective, we are guiding all the shrines so no one gets frustrated. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Sonapan shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sonapan Shrine Walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sonapan shrine is found to the east of the Susuyai shrine at the coordinates -1921, -037, 0228. Please note that you will need the Paraglider to complete this shrine.

Part One

Use Ascend under the platform ahead to get to the next area.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you get up here, go to the left side and move the cube to the right under the chest.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To get to the next part, you’ll need to grab the cube from the other corner and place it on top. This way, when you use Ascend, it puts you through both the platform and the cube at the perfect spot to continue on.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Before you continue forward, however, jump and glide around to the other corner to land on the cube you moved and open the chest for five arrows.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Part Two

Use Ultrahand to put the cube on the left in the middle of the lanterns. Return to where the cube was and use Asend to get up on that platform.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Glide onto the cube, use Ascend, and you’ll be at the shrine exit to receive your Light of Blessing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This concludes our walkthrough of the Sonapan shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more shrine guides and general tips, check out our links below.

