Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Susuyai Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different Shrines spread out across the world map for your to discover and clear by solving the puzzles inside. A lot of these Shrines will introduce you how to use certain Zonai Devices or game mechanics, and give you a good opportunity to practice your skills and collect more Blessing of Light. If you’re wondering how to clear the Susuyai Shrine in particular, we can help. Here’s how to solve the Susuyai Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Susuyai Shrine Puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Susuyai Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom teaches you about the Zonai Device known as Zonai Motors, and how you can make simplistic vehicles with them and power moving contraptions. This is achieved by using Link’s Ultrahand abilities to build and attach the Zonai Motors to various structures.

As you approach the beginning of the Shrine, you will see three different vehicles powered by Zonai Motors, moving backward and forward across the path. Walk up to each of these vehicles individually and attack the wheels with a melee weapon to power them off and stop the vehicles in motion. This will keep them from bumping into you and causing you to take any more unnecessary damage.

The middle vehicle has a chest on top of it, so once you’ve powered off the wheels feel free to climb up on top of it and open the chest to receive 5 extra Arrows for your inventory.

Continue to move past these three vehicles, and you will soon approach a ramp with a slope. This slope is running downwards, meaning that Link is unable to progress up this surface. Luckily, you have all the materials you’ll need to build your own simple vehicle just over to your left side.

Pick up the half-assembled vehicle by the panel with your Ultrahand ability, and use the rotate buttons to flip it over. Now you just need to use Ultrahand again to attach the other two motors to the two blank corners so you have four wheels in place. You’ll also need to make sure to attach them with the head-shape down and wheel facing outwards, so you may need to rotate them a bit to get them to fit.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to waste your time learning to build your own simple vehicle, you can pick up one of the three that you stopped earlier with Ultrahand and drag it over to where you’re positioned.

Now you need to position your vehicle in front of the ramp as accurately as possible, and jump to climb on top of it. Once you’ve climbed up, reach down and hit one of the wheels with a melee attack to power the motors on. Now stay on top of the vehicle and ride it up and across the ramp until you reach the other side.

In this next section, you will find a closed off gate and a platform with a crank to your right side. You’ll now need to pull the wheels off of your vehicle and attach them to the arms of the crank, all facing the same direction.

Once all of the Zonai Motors are in place on the arms of the crank, hit one of the motors with a melee attack to power the contraption on and the crank will begin to spin. This will open the gate to the next part of the Shrine and allow you to continue on, so go ahead and make your way through this gate.

This last stretch of the Shrine puzzle has a railway track running from one side to another, with a white platform attached to it. Again, to your left you will also find a couple of Zonai Motors to put to use. Grab one of the Zonai Motors from here and drag it over to the white platform.

Now you’ll need to use your Ultrahand ability to attach it to the top of the rail, facing forward. You’ll need to make sure that the back half of the Zonai Motor is also stuck to the white Platform. Otherwise, the contraption won’t work properly, and will send just the wheel to the other side without the platform.

Ultrahand controls can be quite tricky to get the hang of, so it may take you a few tries and several Zonai Motors to finally get it right. If you run out of Zonai Motors, you can always backtrack and drag another vehicle over from the start of the Shrine, then disassemble it to gain four more extra Zonai Motors.

Once this Zonai Motor has been attached, jump onto the white platform and then jump up to hit the Zonai Motor with another attack and power the device on. This should activate the contraption and cause it to pull you across to the other side safely.

Once you reach the other side, jump off the white platform and you will have reached the end of the Shrine. Go ahead and walk up to the structure at the end to register the Shrine as cleared and receive your Light of Blessing from the statue.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Susuyai Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below.

