Rasitakiwak Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The Proving Grounds quests are a unique bundle of challenges that primarily focuses on combat rather than the standard puzzles you’ve come across. Upon entry, you’ll be stripped of your clothing and equipment, forcing you to rely on nearby tools and structures. In this guide, we’ll focus on the Rasitakiwak shrine in Tears of the Kingdom to make the battle more accessible.

TOTK Rasitakiwak Shrine Guide

The Rasitakiwak shrine can be found near Tarrey Town at the coordinates ‘4169, 1321, 0229.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can grab a few resources by the entrance, but it isn’t necessarily needed for this mission since you can take advantage of the vehicles inside. Players can also ignore all the Constructs at first to reach an elevated platform with a flying device.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must perform Ascend to reach this location and then use the plane to reach the area in the center of the room (it doesn’t have a roof.)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players can make their own battle vehicle using nearby Zonai resources, such as a Cannon, Hydrant, and Flame Emitter. Additionally, you can attach them to the spikes at the front of the transportation device to increase its attack damage against the Construct.

As long as the build has enough offensive items attached to it, the mechanism should be fit for battle, and you can place Link on the button whenever you are ready to open the doorway. Next, players can quickly jump on top of the vehicle to direct it with the Steering Stick, allowing them to target enemies or run them over with the large tires.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It would be best to go around in circles with the vehicle to eliminate the Constructs faster while simultaneously avoiding their attacks. You can also take them down instantly with the shock power of the tires.

Once all the opponents are eliminated, the door will be unlocked, and you can claim the Magic Rod in the chest of the next room. Now, you can interact with the shrine’s illuminated green hand to obtain the Light of Blessing for Link’s overall performance.

Now that you know how to complete the Rasitakiwak shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you can improve your health or stamina. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Gemimik shrine.

