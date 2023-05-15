Gemimik Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Gemimik shrine is located in the Rist Peninsula, and you may discover this dungeon when making your way toward the last Dragon Tears. You need to crack the puzzle called Turbine Power, and you must use the available materials to clear the shrine. Without further ado, here’s the solution for the Gemimik shrine puzzle and how to find the hidden chest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Clear Gemimik Shrine in TOTK

Unlike other dungeons with several massive areas, the Gemimik shrine only features one large chamber and a statue room. The first step to crack the puzzle is by using Ultrahand to attach the fan to the device at the center of the chamber.

Then, you can grab the metal plank on the ground and use it to connect the energy circuit. Be careful not to step on it because you will get electrocuted and lose at least one heart. Once the energy from the battery reaches the fan, it will begin turning and generate a strong wind current.

You can take the stairs to jump on the updraft and use your Paraglider to bring yourself up. When in midair, you will be able to see two platforms. The right one has a chest containing a Mighty Zonaite Shield, while the left has three Flame Emitters.

You must bring down all the Flame Emitters by dropping them to the floor using Ultrahand. Afterward, you will need to turn off the fan which you can do by removing the plank and cutting off the energy. Finally, you can attach the three Flame Emitters to the fan blades and turn them on by shooting them with your bow.

It’s time to put the plank back to power the fan again. The fire from the spinning Flame Emitters will quickly light up all the candles and unlock the gate. You can now access the statue chamber to claim your Light of Blessing.

That is the end of our guide on how to clear the Gemimik shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to clear this dungeon, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite first.

