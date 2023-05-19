What Is the Maximum Amount of Hearts You Can Get in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

No matter how creative you may be in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re still beholden to your Hearts when something damages you. Having more could prove the difference between continuing your journey and being forced to reload, so it’s best to have as many as possible on hand. With that said though, you might be wondering: What is the maximum amount of Hearts you can have in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Max Hearts: What the Cap is, How to Get Them All & More

As it currently stands, you can get a grand total of 30 Hearts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Like with most other titles in the Legend of Zelda series, you can increase your number of Hearts by collecting Heart Containers. Each Container will increase your total Heart count by one so long as you haven’t already reached the maximum amount possible.

These collectibles can be found free of charge by defeating bosses scattered throughout the game, but you can also increase your health by trading in Light of Blessing items to the Goddess Statues. However, the latter method does come at an extra cost: Increasing your Stamina also requires trading Light of Blessing into the statues, and there are a limited number of these collectibles you can find in the game. As such, putting them toward Hearts results in you being unable to max out your Stamina.

How to Get Light of Blessing

As for how you can get the Light of Blessing items needed to increase your Hearts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it’s as simple as clearing the Shrines found throughout the game.

Each Shrine you clear will yield a Light of Blessing. What you have to do to clear the Shrines varies, but typically requires either solving a puzzle or clearing a combat challenge. Once you have four Light of Blessing items, you can then bring them to any of the Goddess Statues scattered throughout the game and trade them for one full Heart Container. There are 152 Shrines in the game, meaning you can potentially obtain the maximum number of Hearts by clearing Shrines alone.

And with that, you know everything we have to share in terms of what the maximum amount of Hearts you can get is in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more on the game, check out any of our related articles down below.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

Related Posts