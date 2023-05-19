Ihen-A Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Ihen-A Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about bridging gaps.

If you’ve ventured over to the watery lands of Lanayru, you’ll likely come across the Ihen-A Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s pretty hard to miss as it’s on your way during the main quest. Like many shrines, you’ll be challenged inside. Here’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Ihen-A Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ihen-A Shrine Puzzle Solution in Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Ihen-A Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be heading to the top of Ploymus Mountain in the Lanayru region. The exact coordinates are: 3787, 0576, 0486.

At first the entrance will be covered in sludge, which you can wash away with Splash Fruit or a Zonai Hydrant. Once you’re inside, follow along to complete the shrine:

Maneuver the Zonai Hover Stones into steps. Don’t forget to give them a whack first to activate them, then use Ultrahand. Attach the nearby Zonai Hover Stone to the metal wall to make a bridge. Grab your makeshift bridge and position it like a ramp to reach the top. Use the four Zonai Hover Stones as steps to reach the hidden chest. Now go back and grab your makeshift bridge again. It won’t reach all the way, but that’s okay. You just want to position it so that it’s on the edge and you won’t have to jump to reach it. Use the remaining Zonai Hover Stones to finish the bridge. It only took four Zonai Hover Stones, glued together, to reach the other side. Pick up the orb and drop it into the ditch to unlock the door and retrieve your Light of Blessing.

With that said and done, you now know how to solve the Ihen-A Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Another shrine down, but so many more shrines to go! If you’ve been hunting down the rest, you’ll find guides to others using the links below.

