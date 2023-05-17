How to Get & Use Old Maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you explore a large open-world sandbox at your own leisure, and it isn’t afraid of throwing tons of cryptic items at you as you go. Some of these items can seem confusing at first blush, but that’s where we come in. Here’s how to get and use Old Maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting Old Maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Old Maps can be predominantly found on the floating sky islands in Tears of the Kingdom. While it is possible to get them as rewards from various mini-bosses you encounter all throughout the open-world, your best shot of getting them is by opening chests and defeating bosses and elite enemies on the floating sky islands.

To that end, make sure you’re not just spending all your time on the ground level. Get up to the sky islands by making use of the floating platforms, Zonai rockets, and even the Recall ability to go up above and beyond.

How to Use Old Maps

As for what the Old Maps are actually for, they’ll mark X-shaped spots on your actual map on the Purah Pad. With the map activated, look at the Depths area and you’ll find various spots on there that denote the location of a treasure.

One thing to note is that if you get an Old Map that marks a location in the Depths that you haven’t uncovered yet, you’ll need to go uncover that part of the map by interacting with the Lightroot in order to get it to show up.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Old Maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts