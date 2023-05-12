Upon entering the world of Hyrule in the new Legend of Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch, one of the first biggest changes that you’ll notice in the game are the new masses of land high above you. Instantly, you’ll wonder how to reach floating sky islands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide will teach you how to do just that.

Getting Up on the Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Getting up on the brand new floating sky islands is not that difficult of a task, but it will vary depending on how and when the floating island drops its fragments of stone chunks down below. You’ll have to observe the floating island that you want to get to, and carefully watch for a streak of light and a glowing rock descending to the earth below.

After that, all you’ll need to do is make your way to that particular stone be it running or climbing or both, and then get up on that piece of rock platform. From here, simply activate your new Recall power, and the stone will start rewinding back in time back to where it came from. Sometimes, the stone might get stuck mid-way, but all you’ll need to do is keep activating your Recall power until you can’t anymore.

At this point, you’ll either be able to easily set foot onto the sky island, or you might need to perform a few jumps, a climb, or use your paraglider depending on where the particular stone you found ends up after Recalling it all the way back to its starting point.

And that’s how to reach floating sky islands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To sum it all up, watch the sky island for a falling rock formation, then make your way to it. Start by using recall, and then depending on where that specific rock came from, you might have to do a little jumping, climbing, or paragliding. But that’s all part of the fun!

Related Posts