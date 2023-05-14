Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hestu is a character who can increase the size of your inventory in exchange for Korok Seeds once you find him and complete the Hestu’s Concerns quest. If you’re wondering where you can find Hestu and complete this quest for yourself, look no further; we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hestu Location

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hestu can be found just down the hill form the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, located North-West from Lookout Landing. This can be quite tricky to find if you haven’t activated the Lindor’s Brow Tower yet and will require a bit of climbing and paragliding to get to, so feel free to look at the exact location marked on the map below and copy that into your Purah Pad with a pin.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you manage to find Hestu, he will reveal that he’s being troubled by some scary trees nearby, and the Hestu’s Concerns quest will begin.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To find these scary trees, walk on ahead up the hill. As you do, two of the trees along the path will pop out of the ground and start to attack you. You can take these two trees down fairly easily by using fire weapons and arrows or axes to quickly do a lot of damage and chip away at their HP bars.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you defeat both of these trees, Hestu will thank you and offer to expand your inventory at the cost of a Korok Seed. You can continue to come back and visit Hestu whenever you have more Korok Seeds to trade. They can be received by helping Korok around Hyrule, and by discovering hidden Korok across the map.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content by scrolling down and looking through our related links.

Related Posts