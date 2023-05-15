Zelda Player Builds a Medieval Torture Device in Tears of the Kingdom… For the Koroks!

Image Source: Nintendo

The freedom bestowed on players in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom means innovative fans are rewarded for their ideas. We’ve seen players create an epic flying war machine to wreak havoc across Hyrule and, now, one Redditor has shared the medieval torture device they’ve created to get revenge on Koroks.

The Koroks are a long-standing species in the Zelda franchise, featuring in Breath of the Wild among others. They do return in Tears of the Kingdom, despite being slightly divisive among the Zelda fan base. Protectors of their relevant forests, they wear leaf masks and can be kind and friendly – but also deviant and annoying.

On the latter, Zelda players have been realizing that you can essentially wage war on the Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom if you choose. Combine that with the fusing ability and host of consumables players can acquire and it’s no surprise to see some pretty creative – and dark – ways to punish the Koroks.

One player shared their medieval torture device, skewering multiple Koroks and rotating them above an open flame in truly barbaric medieval style.

They joked that it was a method of releasing “pent up anger” from past titles and exacting a long-awaited revenge on the Koroks.

There’s a ton of foes to come across and beat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but players choosing to invest their time, effort and resources into pummelling the Koroks isn’t exactly what we expected, but here we are.

For all the latest on Tears of the Kingdom, including how to farm Spicy Peppers, working out what happened to Divine Beasts and more, stay with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts