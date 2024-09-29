How to Get a Mount in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are a few ways of getting around in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom including horseback riding! To find and unlock a mount for Zelda, you’ll need to complete a simple side quest first. Find out more below!

How to Unlock Mounts in The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The first mount Zelda can use is a rental horse accessed by completing the side quest ‘Runaway Horse’ at Hyrule Ranch, southwest of Hyrule Castle Town.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s possible to complete this quest as soon as you finish the Suthorn Ruins cave quest. You can walk north past Suthorn Prairie toward Hyrule to find the ranch. If you end up at Kakariko Village, you’ve gone too far! Activate the Warp Point by the ranch to return quickly at any point.

Speak to the man there to start the Runaway Horse side quest before heading west. The horse will be stuck on a rocky outcrop in the middle of some water. The horse hates water so you will have to build it a bridge to cross back to the mainland. Ride it back to the ranch and speak to the owner who will tell you to rent any horse you like.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Rental horses don’t belong to you, so there is no recall function. Instead, you should retrieve a horse from wherever you left it or go to the ranch to collect another. If you want to own your own horse instead of renting, you will need to unlock ‘Zelda’s Horse’.

How to Unlock Zelda’s Horse

Unlock Zelda’s white horse by completing the ‘Impa’s Gift’ side quest. This quest opens up after completing the Hyrule Castle Dungeon main quest.

Speak to a little girl in the corner of the ranch and then wait for her brother to appear. It turns out Zelda’s horse has fallen into a rift at the Carrot Patch. Head up to the Hyrule Fields and find it on the border to the Eternal Forest. Enter the Stilled Carrot Patch and find Tri’s friends and restore the Carrot Patch. Zelda’s horse will be free and available to use for the rest of the game!

That’s all you need to know about getting a mount in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Zelda guides why not check out the location of all warp points and how to get more accessories?

