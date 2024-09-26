All Accessories in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Accessories give Zelda helpful bonuses like increased speed or damage reduction. These wearable items can be found all over the map. Although Zelda can only wear one item at a time at first, it is possible to unlock extra slots if you know where to look! Find out below about all accessories and how to get extra slots in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Recommended Videos

All Accessories in The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Item Effect Location Zora’s Flippers Swim Speed Up Purchased from the River Zora Shop for 350 Rupees Gerudo Sandals Quicksand-Proof Purchased from the Gerudo Town shop for 400 Rupees Climbing Band Wall Climb Speed Up Purchased from the Kakariko Village shop for 500 Rupees Spin Brace Knockback Spin Found in a cave to the east of Faron Wetlands with an entrance flanked by two Deku Scrub statues Frog Ring Jump Height Up Found in the Hyrule Castle dungeon in a chest to the left of the chest containing the big key Stone Anklet Knockback Reduced Purchased from the Hyrule Castle shop for 400 Rupees First Mastery Energy Consumption Reduced (Level 1) Visit Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village and complete four training sessions. Heart Pin Heart Appearance Up Found in the Suthorn Ruins. Heart Barrette Heart Appearance Up Found by completing the Beetle Ballyhoo side quest in Gerudo Town. Energy Glove Extra Energy Appearance Up Found in a chest located in the north-east of Gerudo Desert Survey Scope Material Appearance Up (Level 1) Complete the first half of the Recipes, Please side quest by crafting 10 unique smoothies Survey Binoculars Material Appearance Up (Level 2) Complete the second half of the Recipes, Please side quest by crafting 20 more unique smoothies Fairy Flower Fairy Appearance Up (Level 1) Found in a cave located to the west of the Eldin Volcano. Summon a Bombfish to blow up the rocks blocking the entrance. Fairy Fragrance Fairy Appearance (Level 2) Complete the Looking For Bempu side quest in the Faron Wetlands. Ancient Charm Damage Reduced (Level 1) Complete the Let’s Play A Game side quest in Eastern Hyrule Field. Curious Charm Damage Reduced (Level 2) Complete the Cotton Candy Hunt side quest in the Faron Wetlands.

How To Unlock Extra Accessory Slots

You need to see the Great Fairy in Lake Hylia to unlock extra slots and carry more accessories. The Great Fairy’s Cave is located in the center of Lake Hylia. Speak to the Great Fairy inside and purchase an extra slot in exchange for Rupees.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Inside the cave, Zelda can speak to the Great Fairy. Select the ‘Make Me More Stylish’ option to be offered the chance to purchase extra accessory slots. The first extra slot costs 100 Rupees.

Subsequent accessory slots increase in cost and eventually, to unlock all accessory slots, it will cost you a total 2,400 Rupees.

Two extra slots – 300 Rupees

Three extra slots – 500 Rupees

Four extra slots – 1,000 Rupees

That’s all you need to know about all available accessories and extra slots in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Zelda fun, why not check out all Echoes or all Smoothie recipes?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy