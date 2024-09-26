Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
All Accessories in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Exploring in style
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 11:50 am

Accessories give Zelda helpful bonuses like increased speed or damage reduction. These wearable items can be found all over the map. Although Zelda can only wear one item at a time at first, it is possible to unlock extra slots if you know where to look! Find out below about all accessories and how to get extra slots in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Accessories in The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

zelda echoes wisdom fairy accessories
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
ItemEffectLocation
Zora’s FlippersSwim Speed UpPurchased from the River Zora Shop for 350 Rupees
Gerudo SandalsQuicksand-ProofPurchased from the Gerudo Town shop for 400 Rupees
Climbing BandWall Climb Speed UpPurchased from the Kakariko Village shop for 500 Rupees
Spin BraceKnockback SpinFound in a cave to the east of Faron Wetlands with an entrance flanked by two Deku Scrub statues
Frog RingJump Height UpFound in the Hyrule Castle dungeon in a chest to the left of the chest containing the big key
Stone AnkletKnockback ReducedPurchased from the Hyrule Castle shop for 400 Rupees
First MasteryEnergy Consumption Reduced (Level 1)Visit Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village and complete four training sessions.
Heart PinHeart Appearance UpFound in the Suthorn Ruins.
Heart BarretteHeart Appearance UpFound by completing the Beetle Ballyhoo side quest in Gerudo Town.
Energy GloveExtra Energy Appearance UpFound in a chest located in the north-east of Gerudo Desert
Survey ScopeMaterial Appearance Up (Level 1)Complete the first half of the Recipes, Please side quest by crafting 10 unique smoothies
Survey BinocularsMaterial Appearance Up (Level 2)Complete the second half of the Recipes, Please side quest by crafting 20 more unique smoothies
Fairy FlowerFairy Appearance Up (Level 1)Found in a cave located to the west of the Eldin Volcano. Summon a Bombfish to blow up the rocks blocking the entrance.
Fairy FragranceFairy Appearance (Level 2)Complete the Looking For Bempu side quest in the Faron Wetlands.
Ancient CharmDamage Reduced (Level 1)Complete the Let’s Play A Game side quest in Eastern Hyrule Field.
Curious CharmDamage Reduced (Level 2)Complete the Cotton Candy Hunt side quest in the Faron Wetlands.

How To Unlock Extra Accessory Slots

You need to see the Great Fairy in Lake Hylia to unlock extra slots and carry more accessories. The Great Fairy’s Cave is located in the center of Lake Hylia. Speak to the Great Fairy inside and purchase an extra slot in exchange for Rupees.

fairy location accessory slot purchase
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Inside the cave, Zelda can speak to the Great Fairy. Select the ‘Make Me More Stylish’ option to be offered the chance to purchase extra accessory slots. The first extra slot costs 100 Rupees.

Subsequent accessory slots increase in cost and eventually, to unlock all accessory slots, it will cost you a total 2,400 Rupees.

  • Two extra slots – 300 Rupees
  • Three extra slots – 500 Rupees
  • Four extra slots – 1,000 Rupees

That’s all you need to know about all available accessories and extra slots in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Zelda fun, why not check out all Echoes or all Smoothie recipes?

