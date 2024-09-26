All Smoothies in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Fruit and other foods are great for a quick health boost, but when mixed into smoothies, they can do wonders! Check out the list below to see what smoothies you can mix in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Recommended Videos
How to Make Smoothies in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
There is a smoothie maker in every town in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You can spot them by their coconut appearance and tropical attire. To craft some delicious drinks, just approach the vendor and ask to make a smoothie. As long as you have ingredients then you can make the smoothie.
All Smoothie Recipes
|Smoothie
|Effects
|Ingredients
|Warm Mixed Special
|Energy Recovery
Chill Proof for 1 minute
|Warm Pepper
Milk
|Milky Sweet Smoothie
|Health
Energy Recovery
|Floral Nectar
Milk
|Milky Climbing Smoothie
|Health
Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute
|Rocktato
Milk
|Mixed Climbing Smoothie
|Health
Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute
|Rocktato
Floral Nectar
|Milky Tough Smoothie
|Health
Damage Reduction 1 minute
|Mango
Milk
|Sweet Tough Smoothie
|Health
Damage Reduction 3 minutes
|Mango
Floral Nectar
|Mango Climbing Smoothie
|Health
Wall Climb Speed Up 3 minutes
|Mango
Rocktato
|Mixed Tough Smoothie
|Health
Damage Reduction 1 minute
|Mango
Floral Nectar
|Tough Smoothie
|Health
Damage Reduction 1 minute
|Mango x 2
|Refreshing Mixed Smoothie
|Health
|Grapes x 2
or
River Horse
Refreshing Grapes
|
|Mixed Bubble Smoothie
|Health
Dive Time Up 1 minute
|Bubble Kelp
Grapes
|Apple Smoothie
|Health
Lightning Proof 1 minute
|Apple x 2
|Rapid Smoothie
|Health
Swim Speed Up 1 minute
|Riverhorse
Bubble Kelp
or
River Horse x 2
|Bubble Smoothie
|Health
Dive Time Up 1 minute
|Bubble Kelp x 2
|Red Potion
|Health
|Bought from store
|Warm Smoothie
|Energy Recovery
Chill-Proof 1 minute
|Warm Pepper x 2
|Milky Smoothie
|Health
|Milk x 2
|Refreshing Milky Smoothie
|Health
|Grapes
Milk
|Unfortunate Smoothie
|Small Health and Small Energy Recovery
|Bubble Kelp
Chilly Cactus
or
Monster Fang + any other
|Golden Bubble Smoothie
|Huge Health
Dive Time Up 5 minutes
|Golden Egg
Bubble Kelp
|Milky Bubble Smoothie
|Health
Dive Time Up 1 minute
|Milk
Bubble Kelp
|Golden Piping Hot Smoothie
|Huge Health
Ice-Proof 5 minutes
|Warm Pepper
Golden Egg
Those are all smoothies we have discovered so far! We will be sure to keep you updated as we uncover more. For now, why not check out our Suthorn Ruins walkthrough?
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 26, 2024 07:09 am