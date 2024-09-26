Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
Guides
Legend of Zelda

All Smoothies in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Drink up!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 07:09 am

Fruit and other foods are great for a quick health boost, but when mixed into smoothies, they can do wonders! Check out the list below to see what smoothies you can mix in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to Make Smoothies in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

There is a smoothie maker in every town in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You can spot them by their coconut appearance and tropical attire. To craft some delicious drinks, just approach the vendor and ask to make a smoothie. As long as you have ingredients then you can make the smoothie.

milky sweet smoothie zelda
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

All Smoothie Recipes

SmoothieEffectsIngredients
Warm Mixed SpecialEnergy Recovery
Chill Proof for 1 minute		Warm Pepper
Milk
Milky Sweet SmoothieHealth
Energy Recovery		Floral Nectar
Milk
Milky Climbing SmoothieHealth
Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute		Rocktato
Milk
Mixed Climbing SmoothieHealth
Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute		Rocktato
Floral Nectar
Milky Tough SmoothieHealth
Damage Reduction 1 minute		Mango
Milk
Sweet Tough SmoothieHealth
Damage Reduction 3 minutes		Mango
Floral Nectar
Mango Climbing SmoothieHealth
Wall Climb Speed Up 3 minutes		Mango
Rocktato
Mixed Tough SmoothieHealth
Damage Reduction 1 minute		Mango
Floral Nectar
Tough SmoothieHealth
Damage Reduction 1 minute		Mango x 2
Refreshing Mixed SmoothieHealthGrapes x 2

or

River Horse
Refreshing Grapes
Mixed Bubble SmoothieHealth
Dive Time Up 1 minute		Bubble Kelp
Grapes
Apple SmoothieHealth
Lightning Proof 1 minute		Apple x 2
Rapid SmoothieHealth
Swim Speed Up 1 minute		Riverhorse
Bubble Kelp

or

River Horse x 2
Bubble SmoothieHealth
Dive Time Up 1 minute		Bubble Kelp x 2
Red PotionHealthBought from store
Warm SmoothieEnergy Recovery
Chill-Proof 1 minute		Warm Pepper x 2
Milky SmoothieHealthMilk x 2
Refreshing Milky SmoothieHealthGrapes
Milk
Unfortunate SmoothieSmall Health and Small Energy RecoveryBubble Kelp
Chilly Cactus

or

Monster Fang + any other
Golden Bubble SmoothieHuge Health
Dive Time Up 5 minutes		Golden Egg
Bubble Kelp
Milky Bubble SmoothieHealth
Dive Time Up 1 minute		Milk
Bubble Kelp
Golden Piping Hot SmoothieHuge Health
Ice-Proof 5 minutes		Warm Pepper
Golden Egg

Those are all smoothies we have discovered so far! We will be sure to keep you updated as we uncover more. For now, why not check out our Suthorn Ruins walkthrough?

