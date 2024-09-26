All Smoothies in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Fruit and other foods are great for a quick health boost, but when mixed into smoothies, they can do wonders! Check out the list below to see what smoothies you can mix in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to Make Smoothies in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

There is a smoothie maker in every town in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You can spot them by their coconut appearance and tropical attire. To craft some delicious drinks, just approach the vendor and ask to make a smoothie. As long as you have ingredients then you can make the smoothie.

All Smoothie Recipes

Smoothie Effects Ingredients Warm Mixed Special Energy Recovery

Chill Proof for 1 minute Warm Pepper

Milk Milky Sweet Smoothie Health

Energy Recovery Floral Nectar

Milk Milky Climbing Smoothie Health

Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute Rocktato

Milk Mixed Climbing Smoothie Health

Wall Climb Speed Up 1 minute Rocktato

Floral Nectar Milky Tough Smoothie Health

Damage Reduction 1 minute Mango

Milk Sweet Tough Smoothie Health

Damage Reduction 3 minutes Mango

Floral Nectar Mango Climbing Smoothie Health

Wall Climb Speed Up 3 minutes Mango

Rocktato Mixed Tough Smoothie Health

Damage Reduction 1 minute Mango

Floral Nectar Tough Smoothie Health

Damage Reduction 1 minute Mango x 2 Refreshing Mixed Smoothie Health Grapes x 2



or



River Horse

Refreshing Grapes Mixed Bubble Smoothie Health

Dive Time Up 1 minute Bubble Kelp

Grapes Apple Smoothie Health

Lightning Proof 1 minute Apple x 2 Rapid Smoothie Health

Swim Speed Up 1 minute Riverhorse

Bubble Kelp



or



River Horse x 2 Bubble Smoothie Health

Dive Time Up 1 minute Bubble Kelp x 2 Red Potion Health Bought from store Warm Smoothie Energy Recovery

Chill-Proof 1 minute Warm Pepper x 2 Milky Smoothie Health Milk x 2 Refreshing Milky Smoothie Health Grapes

Milk Unfortunate Smoothie Small Health and Small Energy Recovery Bubble Kelp

Chilly Cactus



or



Monster Fang + any other Golden Bubble Smoothie Huge Health

Dive Time Up 5 minutes Golden Egg

Bubble Kelp Milky Bubble Smoothie Health

Dive Time Up 1 minute Milk

Bubble Kelp Golden Piping Hot Smoothie Huge Health

Ice-Proof 5 minutes Warm Pepper

Golden Egg

Those are all smoothies we have discovered so far! We will be sure to keep you updated as we uncover more. For now, why not check out our Suthorn Ruins walkthrough?

