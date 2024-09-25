The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Review – A Colorful Modern Classic

Finally, Zelda takes the helm as the main protagonist in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. After decades of being an NPC or relegated to spin-offs, Zelda now features as the hero in a mainline title. But does the game do her justice?

There is a reversal of roles in Echoes of Wisdom, as Zelda must now save Link and her kingdom from devastating rifts. From the outset, Zelda knows what she is capable of and is ready to fight – there is no hint of a damsel in distress. With the help of a fairy called Tri, she quickly gets to grips with her new skills. A Tri-Rod helps Zelda learn ‘Echoes’, essentially copying and pasting objects or creatures to help her through the adventure.

Zelda and Tri journey through Hyrule, fixing rifts and saving people from the Still World. There are multiple dungeons that are either part of the main quest or contain some puzzle-locked treasures. As you explore you open up various ways of traversing the world including fast travel. Soon it is possible to get from one area to another in no time at all. The map is large if you count the dungeons, so it is a relief to unlock fast travel early on.

If you have played the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, you will recognize the art style. The graphics are colorful and playful, using the same kids’ toy aesthetic for the character and environment design. The fusion of 2D and 3D is so pleasing. With Echoes of Wisdom, it feels like Nintendo has heard fans’ pleas for a modern take on classic Zelda games. Games like Tears of The Kingdom have their place in the series, but here it feels like the best of both worlds.

The top-down view is reminiscent of retro Zelda games but with a modern twist. It’s a visually appealing game but with one glaring issue. I don’t like the blurred edges of the tilt-shift design and personally find it off-putting. I realize it is supposed to be a callback to the old Nintendo Zelda games but it’s unnecessary. Aside from that, the main map is a magical cartoon 3D open world with plenty of side quests to discover. Enter a dungeon, however, and you have a classic (but revamped) 2D dungeon exploration. This isn’t the usual Link-led monster-slashing escapade we know and love. With Zelda, we have a whole other bag of tricks.

Zelda’s skills lie in out-of-the-box thinking and puzzle-solving. She uses her Tri-Rod to summon a huge variety of objects or creatures at a whim. The beauty of this feature is that there could be different ways of getting past barriers or defeating enemies. It’s up to the player to figure out what they want to do. Personally, I have been fond of using the trampoline, while another player may build a small bridge from beds. I had a facepalm moment when, after setting fire to wooden objects to try and light a torch, I later discovered an Echo of a fire creature who could have done that for me in seconds.

This innovative gameplay makes you rethink your playstyle when you are used to charging at an enemy sword first. Instead, you are given options and while one is a sword, it is restricted by a limited energy reserve. It takes some practice to get used to how Zelda’s skills work. You might, like me, start panic-throwing trampolines instead of summoning a Peahat. Luckily, everything pauses as you search for a new Echo. This is fortunate because you eventually end up with a ream of things to scroll through.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as a whole is charming. It has a lot of potential for out-of-the-box thinking as you approach new puzzles, and a good storyline. The main drawback for me is how frustrating the controls can be at times. When Zelda is traversing through the eerie Still World and building pathways, you need to watch which way you face. One wrong move and Zelda plunges to the inky depths. The limited number of Echoes at your disposal can be restrictive, although this does force you to think creatively. I also take issue with the tiny buttons on the Nintendo Switch, but that’s a rant for another day.

The aim function lets you down repeatedly, especially when timing is essential during a boss fight. At the very moment you try to aim at the main enemy, the game points you to the random box. Or at the creature you just summoned. Those moments are so unhelpful and make me wish there was some way to prioritize aiming at enemies. It would have been nice to be able to turn the mind-numbing flute music off in settings, too. All games should have that option, just to save players’ sanity above all else.

Another aspect of the game I didn’t enjoy was how I had to rely on remembering hints. Did he say south or east? Where is the den again? This could easily be solved by quest markers moving on the map as you progress… Or if my memory was better. It is a small issue, however, and it just encourages you to pay attention as you play.

Overall, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has a lot going for it. There is a lot to do and discover without being overwhelming. The visuals are vibrant and fun, and the characters are cute. Although the controls can be annoying at times, it is satisfying when you finally get past an obstacle. It will be interesting to see where Nintendo takes us for the next Zelda installment in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pros Vibrant and colorful

Fun story with Zelda as the hero

Large map with cave exploration Cons Repetitive music with no way of turning it off

Tilt-shift visuals are off-putting

Aim feature is frustrating A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch.

