All Outfits in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are five different outfits to find as you play The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Some give you a small buff while others are just cosmetic. Find out about all outfits and where to find them in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom below!

How to Unlock Outfits in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

There is a small list of outfits players can find as they progress in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Disguise, Royal Travel Attire, Dancing Outfit, Silk Pyjamas, and Cat Clothes.

The first outfit you unlock in Echoes of Wisdom is the cloak. This is the blue disguise cropped by Link in the very first part of the game. Zelda uses this outfit to conceal her identity as she investigates the rifts and tries to avoid Hyrule guards.

The next outfit is the Royal Travel Attire. This is obtained after Zelda closes the Hyrule Castle rift and frees her father. It has no real benefit to the player other than looking cute.

Next up is the Dancing Outfit, which increases Zelda’s spin. To find and unlock this outfit, players need to complete the third Mango Rush stage, ‘Ultimate Seeds’. This stage is only available after completing the Hyrule Castle dungeon main quest.

The third outfit is a pair of pyjamas to help Zelda recover hearts faster when resting on a bed. If you want to get these Silk Pyjamas for Zelda then you will have to complete the Dohna’s Challenge side quest in Gerudo Town. This quest is available a while after closing the Gerdo Desert rift. The quest involves distracting and avoiding guards and searching for a chest containing the outfit.

Finally, the outfit everyone has been waiting for: the Cat Clothes. This outfit allows Zelda to speak to the cats you can meet around town. Visit Kakarino Village and find the Questioning the Local Cats side quest by speaking to the man at the well. Note: to complete this quest you will need the Grilled Fish Echo from Seesyde Village.

And that’s it for the outfits in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! For more Zelda fun, why not find out how to ride a horse and discover new smoothie flavors too?

