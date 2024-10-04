Best Item Echoes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has a full list of Echoes to use when completing quests. As you progress, you will find some Echoes prove more useful than others. Below is a list of all of the best item Echoes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Best Item Echoes in The Legend of Zelda

In The Legenda of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, players find themselves returning to the same Item Echoes again and again. Everyone has their favorites, but some seem to be deemed the most useful by the majority of players. Here are the top ten best Echoes you will find yourself using as you play The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

10. Boulder

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The boulder is a multipurpose item in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It is too heavy to carry but it can be pushed or lifted with Tri’s Bind power. This means Zelda can use it to press buttons, block enemy pathways, and as a platform. It’s not the best item in Zelda’s inventory but it can be pretty useful!

9. Decorative Pot

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Pot comes in a variety of designs – original, Hyrule, Gerudo, and more – but they all have the same use. Firstly, the pots can be picked up and thrown to damage enemies. They don’t deal a lot of damage but it’s good in an emergency. They can also be thrown and used as a distraction when you need a guard to turn his back. Lastly, and most importantly, Zelda can jump inside a pot to hide, and stays inside as she scampers around. Remember: it is only a good hiding place if the enemy doesn’t see you jump inside!

8. Rock

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The rock has one very important use as a weapon. Zelda can summon a rock, pick it up, and then aim and throw it at an enemy. The rock causes enough damage to defeat a low-level enemy in one hit. If the enemy is tough you might need to summon something stronger, but a rock is useful in the right situations. The rock can also be used as a step to higher spaces but there are different, and better, items for that job.

7. Meat

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Meat (and its seaside cousin, the Grilled Fish) is an underrated Echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Unfortunately, you cannot throw meat at an enemy to cause damage, despite how funny that would be, but it is an amazing distraction technique. If your enemy is a creature like a Moblin or Boarblin, meat can be thrown on the ground nearby. The Moblin will run to it and eat the meat, leaving you to run past or attack from behind.

6. Flying Tile

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Flying Tile is pretty situational but is a lot of fun to use. Once summoned, the Flying Tile Echo travels forward, hovering over water or the ground in a straight line. It is fast, so players have to be quick when jumping onboard! The Flying Tile can take players across gaps, past enemies, or over fast-moving water safely so keep it in mind when searching your inventory.

5. Wooden Box

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Wooden Box is not only a good way to block enemy pathways, much like the boulder, but it has other uses, too. Wooden Boxes float on water, making them a great way to avoid swimming with enemies. This also means they can be used as steps from the water to the land if it is too high to jump out of the water. Boxes can also be used to reach high-up areas when combined with tables and trampolines.

4. Table

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

A Table Echo is the first Echoes players learn in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It is also one of the Echoes you will probably keep using all through the game. It’s a smaller step than a wooden box and, when combined with the box and the trampoline, it can help you reach a lot of areas. They can be stacked, placed in rows, and used with other items easily as they only use up one Tri-power.

3. Trampoline

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Trampoline is one of the best Echoes for Zelda to use. For a start, it is a fun and bouncy break for Zelda as she goes on her adventures but it has better uses than just a break from the quests. The Trampoline gives a good enough bounce to take Zelda to a higher platform or ledge. Players will find themselves choosing this Echo over the table or box pretty often.

2. Water Block

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Water Block is a game-changer! This becomes one of the best items in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom once it is unlocked. Players will discover this Echo in the Stilled Jabu Waters after defeating Lord Jabu Jabu. You place water blocks and swim through them, which solves a lot of problems when trying to get from one tricky place to another. Water Blocks stack lengthways and act as a water path to swim through, or stack upwards so players can float up to the surface.

1. Bed

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are a few different types of beds in Echoes of Wisdom, but the best is the 1-Tri Point basic wooden bed. It is long enough to bridge gaps when stacked correctly, and many players use them for that reason alone. However, the bed has one life-saving feature; when players rest on a bed they can restore all of their hearts. When on a long dungeon crawl, this can be a real bonus!

