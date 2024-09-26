All Echoes in The Legend Of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The key feature of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is summoning Echoes. Throughout the land are creatures and items Zelda can copy and use at another time. Some of these are essential to getting through a dungeon so you will eventually want to know about all available Echoes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to Find and Use Echoes in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

With the help of her new companion, Tri, Zelda can learn and summon ‘Echoes’. These items and creatures are a great help when facing enemies or solving puzzles! Below we have every Echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and where to find them.

Hyrule Castle Prison Echoes

Wooden Box

Table

Old Bed

Decorative Shrub

Hyrule Castle Pot

Boulder

Suthorn Beach Echoes

Rock

Zol

Sea Urchin

Sand Crab

Suthorn Village Echoes

Rope

Sign

Spear Moblin

Sword Moblin

Meat

Trampoline

Pot (Cave)

Keese (Cave)

Ignizol (Cave)

Caromadillo (Cave)

Lake Hylia Echoes

Tektite

Octorok

Crow

Sand Crab

Tangler

Suthorn Forest Echoes

Peahat (Cave)

Strandtula (Suthorn Ruins Cave)

Deku Baba (Suthorn Ruins Cave)

Darknut (Suthorn Ruins Cave)

Crawltula

Oktorok

Suthorn Prairie Echoes

Guay

Tangler

Jabul Waters Echoes

Grilled Fish

Bombfish (Cave)

Albatrawl

Biri

Tangler level 2 (Jabul Ruins Cave)

Water Block (Jabul Ruins Cave)

Bio Deku Baba

Chompfin (Jabul Ruins Cave)

Needlefly

Gerudo Desert Echoes

Boomerang Boarblin level 1

Boomerang Boarblin level 2

Club Boarblin level 1

Club Boarblin level 2

Soft Bed

Holmill

Sand Piranha

ReDead

Aruroda

Beetle

Beetle Mound

Tornando

Gerudo Pot

Wind Cannon (Cave)

Flying Tile (Cave)

Kakariko Village

Mini-Molderm

Eldin Volcano

Lizalfos

Those are all of the Echoes we have discovered so far! If we come across any more we will keep this list updated. Meanwhile, why not check out our list of all smoothie recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

