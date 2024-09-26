Image Credit: Bethesda
summoning tiles in zelda echoes of wisdom
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
Legend of Zelda

All Echoes in The Legend Of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 07:27 am

The key feature of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is summoning Echoes. Throughout the land are creatures and items Zelda can copy and use at another time. Some of these are essential to getting through a dungeon so you will eventually want to know about all available Echoes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to Find and Use Echoes in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

With the help of her new companion, Tri, Zelda can learn and summon ‘Echoes’. These items and creatures are a great help when facing enemies or solving puzzles! Below we have every Echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and where to find them.

list of echoes in zelda echoes wisdom
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hyrule Castle Prison Echoes

  • Wooden Box
  • Table
  • Old Bed
  • Decorative Shrub
  • Hyrule Castle Pot
  • Boulder

Suthorn Beach Echoes

  • Rock
  • Zol
  • Sea Urchin
  • Sand Crab

Suthorn Village Echoes

  • Rope
  • Sign
  • Spear Moblin
  • Sword Moblin
  • Meat
  • Trampoline
  • Pot (Cave)
  • Keese (Cave)
  • Ignizol (Cave)
  • Caromadillo (Cave)

Lake Hylia Echoes

  • Tektite
  • Octorok
  • Crow
  • Sand Crab
  • Tangler
summoning beetles in zelda echoes of wisdom
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Suthorn Forest Echoes

  • Peahat (Cave)
  • Strandtula (Suthorn Ruins Cave)
  • Deku Baba (Suthorn Ruins Cave)
  • Darknut (Suthorn Ruins Cave)
  • Crawltula
  • Oktorok

Suthorn Prairie Echoes

  • Guay
  • Tangler

Jabul Waters Echoes

  • Grilled Fish
  • Bombfish (Cave)
  • Albatrawl
  • Biri
  • Tangler level 2 (Jabul Ruins Cave)
  • Water Block (Jabul Ruins Cave)
  • Bio Deku Baba
  • Chompfin (Jabul Ruins Cave)
  • Needlefly

Gerudo Desert Echoes

  • Boomerang Boarblin level 1
  • Boomerang Boarblin level 2
  • Club Boarblin level 1
  • Club Boarblin level 2
  • Soft Bed
  • Holmill
  • Sand Piranha
  • ReDead
  • Aruroda
  • Beetle
  • Beetle Mound
  • Tornando
  • Gerudo Pot
  • Wind Cannon (Cave)
  • Flying Tile (Cave)

Kakariko Village

  • Mini-Molderm

Eldin Volcano

  • Lizalfos

Those are all of the Echoes we have discovered so far! If we come across any more we will keep this list updated. Meanwhile, why not check out our list of all smoothie recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

