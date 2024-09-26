All Warp Locations in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Travelling across a full map can become tedious as a game progresses but luckily fast travel can fix all that. In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, players can use Tri to ‘warp’ them from one location to another. But first, you must find the warp locations! Check out every Warp location we have discovered so far in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Warp Fast Travel Locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

There are over 40 Warp locations to use to fast travel across the map in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You need to activate each one before it can be marked on the map and used. To do this, approach the Warp Point and press A. The Warp will then be marked on the map:

If you happen to miss a Warp Point, Tri will give off a gentle sound notification to let you know there is one nearby. Listen out for that when you are exploring! These Warp points are scattered across the whole map and several can be discovered in specific regions:

Suthorn Prairie – 3 Warp Points

Suthorn Forest – 2 Warp Points

Hyrule Field – 2 Warp Points

Eastern Hyrule Field – 2 Warp Points

Gerudo Desert – 5 Warp Points

Jabul Waters – 4 Warp Points

Lake Hylia – 1 Warp Point

Hyrule Castle – 1 Warp Point

Eldin Volcano – 5 Warp Points

Faron Wetlands – 5 Warp Points

Hebra Mountains – 6 Warp Points

Eternal Forest – 3 Warp Points

You will find Warps inside cave dungeons but these don’t allow travel from the upper world. These are only for travel from within that specific dungeon.There are also points at which you will respawn if you die within that dungeon.

That’s it for Warp locations in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Zelda tips, check out all Echoes you can find.

