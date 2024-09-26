Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
warp location legend zelda
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
Legend of Zelda

All Warp Locations in Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Warp speed!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 11:52 am

Travelling across a full map can become tedious as a game progresses but luckily fast travel can fix all that. In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, players can use Tri to ‘warp’ them from one location to another. But first, you must find the warp locations! Check out every Warp location we have discovered so far in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Recommended Videos

All Warp Fast Travel Locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

There are over 40 Warp locations to use to fast travel across the map in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You need to activate each one before it can be marked on the map and used. To do this, approach the Warp Point and press A. The Warp will then be marked on the map:

all fast travel locations legend zelda echoes wisdom
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you happen to miss a Warp Point, Tri will give off a gentle sound notification to let you know there is one nearby. Listen out for that when you are exploring! These Warp points are scattered across the whole map and several can be discovered in specific regions:

  • Suthorn Prairie – 3 Warp Points
  • Suthorn Forest – 2 Warp Points
  • Hyrule Field – 2 Warp Points
  • Eastern Hyrule Field – 2 Warp Points
  • Gerudo Desert – 5 Warp Points
  • Jabul Waters – 4 Warp Points
  • Lake Hylia – 1 Warp Point
  • Hyrule Castle – 1 Warp Point
  • Eldin Volcano – 5 Warp Points
  • Faron Wetlands – 5 Warp Points
  • Hebra Mountains – 6 Warp Points
  • Eternal Forest – 3 Warp Points

You will find Warps inside cave dungeons but these don’t allow travel from the upper world. These are only for travel from within that specific dungeon.There are also points at which you will respawn if you die within that dungeon.

That’s it for Warp locations in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Zelda tips, check out all Echoes you can find.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.