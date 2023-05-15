What Happened to the Divine Beasts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Where are the Divine Beasts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Divine Beasts formed an integral part of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s story. The four giant mechanical beings – Vah Ruta, Vah Rudania, Vah Medoh or Vah Naboris – featured to seal away Calamity Ganon ten thousand years before the Breath of the Wild story. But do the Divine Beasts return in Tears of the Kingdom, and what happened to them?

Are they in Tears of the Kingdom?

No, none of the Divine Beasts from Breath of the Wild return in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They don’t feature in the main narrative and aren’t present in any side quests or playable missions.

What makes their absence even more mysterious is that players are not given a proper explanation for the reason they’re MIA. At no point is their disappearance worked into Tears of the Kingdom’s narrative, nor are they explicitly referenced by characters.

It means that players have been left wondering what happened to the Divine Beasts, and whether they could return in a future Zelda instalment.

What Happened to the Divine Beasts in Tears of the Kingdom?

Because their absence is not explained outright, we’re not 100 percent sure where they’ve gone or why they’ve vanished.

However, player speculation has landed on one possible explanation: that Zelda dismantled the Divine Beasts after the events of Breath of the Wild to stop Champion’s souls being trapped in them, as happened to Mipha previously.

As it’s not made clear in the Zelda canon, there’s no way to confirm if this explanation is correct, but it would fit in with the story and what we know about Zelda. Any future Zelda title could also explain the fate of the Divine Beasts, assuming we get further instalments in the acclaimed Nintendo franchise.

That’s all there is to know about the Divine Beasts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ll be sure to update this page if and when more is known about their absence, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping players from having tons of fun with the game. For all the latest on TOTK, from collecting Spicy Peppers to acquiring Champion’s Leathers, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

