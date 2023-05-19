How to Get Skeleton Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Breath of the Wild Stalhorses have returned in the latest sequel, showcasing a new mode of transportation, specifically during the night. However, the creatures’ spawn points are relatively low in the game and can only be found in two primary areas of the vast Hyrule map. In this guide, we’ll help you locate this bony stallion by showing how to get the skeleton horse in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Stalhorse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Stalhorses can be found at Sanidin Park Ruins in the Hyrule Ridge region or deep in the Depths level. Given that the special horse only appears at night, players must speed up time at campfires or lodges to find the beast at the correct time.

If you haven’t unlocked the Sanidin Park Ruins, you can find it at the coordinates ‘-1658, -0592, 0120.’

Those who don’t see any skeleton horses in this area may need to start the Horse Guard’s Request side quest at the nearby stable. Or, players can travel down one of the craters to locate their natural habitat in the Depths. For example, you can go through the Hyrule Field Chasm at the coordinates ‘-0240, -0328, 0027’ to find them near the Nisoij Lightroot.

At this point, you should see the Stalhorses to the right of a campfire, where you can tame them just like the standard horses.

There isn’t necessarily a way to bring the special horses up from the Depths, but it could be possible with the creation of an Ultrahand transportation device. Keep in mind that the creatures will die when brought into the sunlight, yet you can freely roam around the Depths thanks to the darkly-lit environment.

The Horse Guard’s Request

To begin the Horse Guard’s Request, you can talk to Toffa at the Outskirt Stable with the coordinates ‘-1449, -1252, 0032.’

Toffa will be to the right of the stable, and you can speak to him to get a hint about the skeleton horse’s location at Sanidin Park Ruins. Once players arrive, they can mount the Stalhorses in the area and return to Toffa.

You’ll be rewarded with a Purple Rupee, the equivalent of 50 standard Rupees, and one Pony Point. Furthermore, players can finish the rest of the quest by bringing back a bear or deer found in the wilds of Hyrule.

Can You Register Stalhorses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, Stalhorses cannot be registered at any stables, as the owners will turn away these special horses out of fear. So, you’ll just need to appreciate your time with them while the sun is down or search for them in the Depths.

Players can still tame other special horses of Tears of the Kingdom, like the Golden horse, and earn Pony Points with each stable.

That does it for our guide on how to get the skeleton horse in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Giant White Stallion.

