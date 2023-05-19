How to Complete Out of the Inn in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
It’s time to wake this lazy owner up.
The sleepy owner of Kakariko Village has left Dai alone at the Inn, and the only way to get him back is through the sweet aroma of a delicious ingredient. Yet, his whereabouts are currently unknown, with his last known location around various tents in the village. So, if you aren’t sure how to find the owner, here’s a complete guide to the Out of the Inn quest in Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Out of the Inn Quest Guide
To start the Out of the Inn side quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you must go to Kakariko Village in the Lanayru region. From there, you can travel to the nearby Inn at the coordinates ‘1836, -1022, 0116.’
You can approach Dai at the desk to unlock the mission, leading you to locate the missing owner of the Inn. Players can find him above Kakariko Village near Lantern Lake with the coordinates ‘1736,-0902, 0199.’ You’ll also discover a few ladders that will take you up there, so be sure to use that to your advantage to conserve your stamina.
Players will encounter the owner, who will be sleeping underneath a tent near Gordi. The character will enlist your help to wake him up by collecting a Hearty Truffle.
If you already have one, you can give it to him instantly to complete the mission. However, those who don’t have this item in their inventory can go to the waterfall that Gordi points to at the coordinates ‘1944, -0982, 0159.’ All you need to do is crouch at the top to unlock the Kakariko Village Cave and then walk forward to grab the Hearty Truffle.
You can teleport to the Makasura shrine to return to the owner instantly and proceed to drop the Hearty Truffle next to him. Now, players can return to the Inn and acquire the Sticky Elixir reward from Dai, which provides them with Slip Resistance for a limited time.
That does it for our guide on how to complete the Out of the Inn quest in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Kingdom White Bird’s Guidance mission.
About the author
- How to Kill Phantom Ganon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Version 1.1.1 Update Fixes a Handful of Pesky Bugs
- Kamatukis Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Makes Me Feel Like Both a Genius & An Idiot
- How to Get Hearty Radish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom