Makasura Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The complex shrine puzzles will often require a considerable amount of time, as each location features a variety of objectives to complete. Fortunately, Tears of the Kingdom’s Makasura puzzle solution is reasonably easy to grasp once players utilize a handy catapult to progress through every stage at an accelerated rate. So, if you want to know how to finish this shrine quickly, we’ll show you the steps you need to take for the Upright Device challenge.

Makasura Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Makasura shrine can be found near the Necluda region, below Lantern Lake. But, if you haven’t unlocked this location, the coordinates are ‘1761, -1055, 0166.’

Before you head inside, it’s essential to have the paraglider for this quest, or else you won’t be able to reach certain areas. You’ll also frequently use the Ultrahand to craft multiple items, but you won’t necessarily need any weapons for this journey.

To complete the Makasura shrine, you can follow this step-by-step guide to claim the Light of Blessing for Link’s stamina or health.

Use Ascend to reach the top floor. Position the metal object to create a makeshift catapult. You can also position the item in a vertical line and jump off from it with your paraglider. Hit the platform to send Link flying. If you have enough momentum, you can fly over the blocked location to the left without the need to make another catapult. However, those who miss this chance can construct it once more to get Link over. Make the catapult device again and use it to reach the blocked area. Attach the item to the metal platform and rotate it to place Link inside the circular object. You’ll need to perform this step to reach the chest on the next floor. Hit the platform and open the chest to claim the Fairy Tonic. Deactivate the turning device and change its position to make another catapult with the nearby ball. Be sure to drop the ball and not attach it to the circular object with Ultrahand, as it will not launch properly. You can also place Link on the metal item to get him to the other side. Hit the metal platform. Place the ball to unlock the doorway. Create a giant catapult with the two metal objects. There will be another item on the right side of the room to construct this creation. Position the catapult toward the exit and place Link inside the bowl. Hit the platform and use your paraglider to navigate to the final location.

After you interact with glowing hand, you’ll be rewarded with the Light of Blessing, which can be used at any Goddess Statues. Players can also check out the chest item, Fairy Tonic, a healing elixir with a sweet fragrance.

That does it for our guide on the Makasura shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Ishodag shrine puzzle solution.

