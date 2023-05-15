Ishodag Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Hyrule Kingdom is filled to the brim with things for you to do and explore, many of which are the Shrines where you acquire Lights of Blessing to power up your stamina and health. These Shrines often stand out from their surroundings given the swirling green light atop them, but the Ishodag Shrine stands out because it stands atop a tall peak in the landscape. Here’s how to clear the Ishodag Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

How Do You Get to the Ishodag Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Ishodag Shrine’s first puzzle is not actually inside the shrine itself, but getting to it. It sits on top of one of the peaks in the Quarry Ruins, just North of Mount Gustaf and West of the Central Square. While you can hitch a ride on a time traveling rock and attack from above, you can also get to the Shrine with some good, old-fashioned climbing. You can either scale your way to the top or climb about halfway and use Ascend under one of the rocks and it’ll boost you right up.

How to Solve the Ishodag Shrine Puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Ishodag Shrine has puzzles that are based around using Ultrahand to manipulate the fan Zonai Devices in order to make your way to the statues at the end. In the first room, you are faced with nothing more than a singular fan and a ledge that is just slightly too tall to climb up. Use Ultrahand to grab the fan and set it at the bottom of the wall, blowing upwards. Once you strike it, the fan will turn on and create an updraft around you, so jump and then open your glider to ride the breeze to the top of the ledge.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Continuing on, you’ll come into a large room with a pool of water dividing where you are and where you need to go. On your side, you have a fan and a board of wood, so use Ultrahand to place the board in the water and attach the fan to the wood, blowing behind you. Don’t forget to get on before you strike the fan and it carries you across the water and to the next section.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you make it across the water, you’ll be faced with both the bonus chest and the final puzzle of the Shrine. To grab the bonus chest, use Ultrahand to grab one of the fans and attach it to the platform behind where the chest sits, and strike it to activate it. The fan will cause the platform to flip upwards and stay upright, so you can stand underneath it and use Ascend to get to the top and claim your Opal from the chest.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go back down to the raised platform against the wall and you can use Ultrahand again to attach both fans to the bottom of the platform, blowing downwards. You have to use both fans for this because the platform is made out of a heavy-looking stone that will barely budge if you use a single fan. Once you fit them both to the bottom, climb aboard and strike the ground to activate the fans and ascend to the top where you’ll be greeted by the statues at the end of the Shrine.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

That’s all there is to know about how to solve the Ishodag Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides and features about the game, be sure to check out some of the other posts linked below.

