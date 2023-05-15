How to Get Giant White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can capture all kinds of horses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but some are more special than others. Like Breath of the Wild, you can also tame rare legendary horses that are one of a kind. Among them is the majestic Giant White Stallion, and this guide can tell you how to get this unique mount.

Tears of the Kingdom Giant White Stallion Location

Like Zelda’s Golden Horse, you must make your way to a remote location where the Giant White Stallion will be roaming around. You can find this massive horse near the Lake of the Horse God and after the Horse God Bridge. The best way to reach it is by teleporting to the Utsushok shrine and heading southeast past the Highland Stable.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can capture the Giant White Stallion with two methods. First, you can use stealth and try to approach the creature while crouching. The second valid strategy is climbing a nearby cliff and dropping yourself on the horse.

Either way, you must mount the animal and spam the L button immediately to soothe it. The taming process will consume around two wheels of stamina, and if you don’t have enough, you must bring some stamina-replenishing consumables.

The easiest one to craft is the Energizing Elixir, which you can make by combining one Bokoblin Horn and three Restless Crickets. Unless you completely avoid all battles with the Bokoblins, you should already have this material in your inventory. On the other hand, you can capture the Restless Crickets by cutting down grass outside the Lookout Landing.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have tamed the Giant White Stallion, you can return to the Highland Stable to register your new horse. Unfortunately, due to its size, this mount cannot be equipped with the Towing Harness, and it also does not have the ability to gallop.

That is everything you need to know about getting the Giant White Stallion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to capture this unique mount, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

