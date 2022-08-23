New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Tighnari in Action

Tighnari shows his style in this new Genshin Impact trailer.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing a new character coming to the game, Tighnari.

Unlike the previous introduction trailer, this time around we see more of his fighting style in action.

He will be released tomorrow, August 24, alongside the new version 3.0 and Collei.

You can check him out below in English, while you can find the trailer in Japanese here.

“According to the official classification, fungi are not plants. However, since mushrooms are often picked and eaten freely by Vanara, they have become a mandatory part of the Forest Ranger training curriculum. Though, when it comes to research on new species of fungi, it is better to leave it to the experienced Forest Watcher.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.0, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the update, a video on the new Dendro element, and an anime-style trailer.