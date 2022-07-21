Fancy yourself as a bit of a horror whiz? Why not take our quiz to find out whether you’re a true fan of the blood-drenched genre.

Greetings, gore-hounds! Welcome to another round of quote-based trivia centered around everybody’s favorite blood-drenched genre. Yes, it’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff as we venture into the shadowy realm of horror in our latest quiz.

All you need to do is identify who said the specific creepy quote and if you answer correctly, you’re on to a winner. To make things slightly easier for you, we’ve included images of each potential villain to help jog your memories. You’re welcome!

While we’ve largely focused on horror icons from classic movies, we’ve also thrown a recognizable villain from Stranger Things‘ latest season into the mix as it’s undoubtedly fresh in our noggin right now.

So, without further ado, get out from behind those pillows, and come join us as we take a trip down memory lane in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Can you guess who said these creepy and iconic horror quotes? Good luck!

Can You Guess Who Said These Creepy Horror Quotes? Take This Quiz to Find Out "I'll take him. I'll take all of you. And I'll feast on your flesh as I feed on your fear." Freddy Krueger Vecna Pennywise "We all go a little mad sometimes." Jack Torrance Pinhead Norman Bates "They will say that I have shed innocent blood. What's blood for, if not for shedding?" Candyman Pinhead Chucky "I shall rise from my own death, to avenge hers with all the powers of darkness." Lord Summerville Dracula Pennywise "We have Judas in our midst!" Mrs Carmody Margaret White Lord Summerisle "Now that you've seen where I've been, I'd like very much to show you where I am going." Dracula Freddy Krueger Vecna "Once you are in hell, only the devil can help you out." Jigsaw Pinhead Dracula "You take a knife and you slit 'em from groin to sternum." Stu Macher Dean Armitage Pelle "Do I look like someone who cares what God thinks?" The Director Pinhead Chucky "I'll hurt you if you stay!" Annie Wilkes Jack Torrance Seth Brundle Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Film Futures, MGM, United Artists, TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, British Lion Films, Darkwood Productions, Red Bank Films, A24, Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Dimension Films, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox (via Highsnobiety, Popoptiq, Angelfire, SpaceJockeyReviews, GruesomeMagazine, and Pophorror).

