Can You Guess Who Said These Creepy Horror Quotes? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Fancy yourself as a bit of a horror whiz? Why not take our quiz to find out whether you’re a true fan of the blood-drenched genre.
Greetings, gore-hounds! Welcome to another round of quote-based trivia centered around everybody’s favorite blood-drenched genre. Yes, it’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff as we venture into the shadowy realm of horror in our latest quiz.
All you need to do is identify who said the specific creepy quote and if you answer correctly, you’re on to a winner. To make things slightly easier for you, we’ve included images of each potential villain to help jog your memories. You’re welcome!
While we’ve largely focused on horror icons from classic movies, we’ve also thrown a recognizable villain from Stranger Things‘ latest season into the mix as it’s undoubtedly fresh in our noggin right now.
So, without further ado, get out from behind those pillows, and come join us as we take a trip down memory lane in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Can you guess who said these creepy and iconic horror quotes? Good luck!
Image Sources: New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Film Futures, MGM, United Artists, TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, British Lion Films, Darkwood Productions, Red Bank Films, A24, Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Dimension Films, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox (via Highsnobiety, Popoptiq, Angelfire, SpaceJockeyReviews, GruesomeMagazine, and Pophorror).
