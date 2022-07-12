Only True Cobra Kai Fans Can Name All Of These Side Characters

Connect with us

Cobra Kai quiz
No mercy!
With the fifth season of Cobra Kai poised to crane kick its way to Netflix on later this year, it’s safe to say that excitement is reaching fever pitch for the dojo-battling action-comedy series.

Hopefully, questions will be answered, butts will be kicked, and Sensei Johnny Lawrence – with his new partner in crime, Daniel LaRusso – will deliver a handful of his signature “learning opportunities” to the ramshackle crew of nerds and outsiders.

So, to celebrate the Karate Kid follow-up, we thought that now would be the perfect time to test your knowledge on how well you remember the lesser-known characters in William Zabka and Ralph Macchio’s evolving on-screen rivalry.

That’s right, all you’ll need to do is correctly identify these twelve characters from a single image and you’ll walk away with a flawless victory. Well, they do say that a picture paints a thousand words, right?

So, without further ado, grab your karate gees and prepare to show no mercy as we take a trip back to the San Fernando Valley in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Just remember: Cobra Kai never dies!

Let's start with an easy one: What's the name of this legend?
What's the name of the gentleman on the right?
What's the name of this infamous character?
What's the name of this Miyagi-Do student?
What's the name of this car salesman?
What's the name of this bully?
What's the name of this cool dude?
What's the name of this former Cobra Kai dojo student?
Who's this?
What's the name of this chap?
Who's this lovely lady?
Who's this?

Image Sources: Sony Pictures Television (via CBR, Looper, Screen Rant, Gluc, Cinema Blend, Gamesradar, and Geekspin)

