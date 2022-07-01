We love Bob’s Burgers, you love Bob’s Burgers, everyone loves Bob’s Burgers! Well… except for Fischoeder… and Jimmy Pesto, but everyone else does. While the Belcher family and lovable sixth member of the family, Teddy, are often at the forefront of the show’s gags, there’s a running one that often is just there in the background. The Bob’s Burgers specials board, despite some moments in the limelight, is often just there in the background of the episode, providing a mighty fine pun or two along the way.

So, what better way to put your knowledge and levels of obsession to the test, than by seeing whether or not you can pull out the real Bob’s Burgers specials from ones we’ve just completely made up. They’re good, too. So good that even Bob himself would be proud.

So, start the quiz below, and for each burger, either answer true — that it was a real special — or false — that it’s one of our brilliant, fabricated fake ones to throw you off. How many will you get? Take the quiz and let us know how you get on in the comments below.

Bob's Burgers Specials or Made Up? Test Your Menu Knowledge with This Quiz Start quiz Continue

Image Source: Fox

