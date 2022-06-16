Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Welcome, Friends and The Big Bang Theory fans to another round of quote-based TV trivia. In the words of our favorite pizza-munching New Yorker: How you doin’?

Out of all the awesome characters on both respective shows, we have a big ol’ soft spot for both Joey and Howard. Funny, charismatic, with a penchant for wooing the gals, both Joey and Howard are loveable rogues who always manage to put a smile on our face, right?

Yes, today’s challenge is to identify who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the charming lady’s man, Joey? Or was it the, well, erm… charming lady’s man, Howard? It’s your call — you’re the boss!

So, without further ado, order the Joey special (that’s two pizzas!), grab your most prized comic books, avoid those peanuts, and come join us as for Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. Can you identify all these Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz quotes? You’ve got this!

Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends and Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz "You know, it's not unheard of for a one-night stand to turn into a relationship." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "Sup with the wack PlayStation, sup?" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "The line is a dot to you." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "A spoon! Your hands! Your face!" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "I want you to know I'm done being scared." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "I'm a doctor, not a mathematician." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "Thank you for blaming me for everything that's wrong in your life. Thank you for walking out on our friendship!" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "What's not to like?" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "I ate a butterfly." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "What would a dinosaur do?" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: CBS and NBC (via Rolling Stone and Looper.)