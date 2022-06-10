Show me the quizzes! (Oh gosh, sorry.) Yes, that’s right, it’s time for another trivia quiz to get your noggin fired up, while giving you some bragging rights over your friends. Indeed, in our latest quiz, we’re going to be focusing on a little actor called Tom Cruise — you may have heard of him.

All you need to do is identify these 12 Tom Cruise pics from just a single image. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, they do say a picture paints a thousand words so hopefully this’ll be a cinch for all you movie buffs out there. Watch out, though, as to make it a wee bit more challenging, a few of the images don’t even have ol’ TC in there at all. Gulp!

So, without further ado, scramble those F-14 fighter jets, blend those Long Island Iced Teas, and come join us in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Can you name all 12 of these Tom Cruise films from just a single image? Good luck!

Can You Name These 12 Tom Cruise Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out Let's start with an easy one: What movie is this from? As Good As It Gets Jerry Maguire Far and Away The Replacements Name the movie! Krull Ladyhawke Legend Endless Love What film is this from? Losin' It War of the Worlds Singularity Falling Skies What Tom Cruise movie is this from? Without Limits A. I. Artificial Intelligence Strange Days Minority Report Name the film! Shattered Glass Eyes Wide Shut Lions for Lambs The Piano Teacher What movie is this image taken from? Jack Reacher Narc The Mummy Mission: Impossible What Tom Cruise film is this from? Far and Away Tangerine Magnolia Vanilla Sky Name the movie! Risky Business Rain Man Cocktail The Firm What's this from? The Color of Money Born on the Fourth of July The Hustler Risky Business What pic is this from? Jack Reacher American Made Valkyrie Collateral What film is this image from? Tropic Thunder American Made Rock of Ages Knight and Day Time for Hard Mode: What Tom Cruise movie is this from? St. Elmo's Fire Taps The Outsiders Endless Love Continue Continue Play again

Image Sources: Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Touchstone Pictures (via Cinema Blend, Birth Movies Death, The Things, We Got This Covered, and Basement Rejects.)

