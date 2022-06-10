Connect with us

Can You Name These 12 Tom Cruise Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Show me the quizzes! (Oh gosh, sorry.) Yes, that’s right, it’s time for another trivia quiz to get your noggin fired up, while giving you some bragging rights over your friends. Indeed, in our latest quiz, we’re going to be focusing on a little actor called Tom Cruise — you may have heard of him.

All you need to do is identify these 12 Tom Cruise pics from just a single image. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, they do say a picture paints a thousand words so hopefully this’ll be a cinch for all you movie buffs out there. Watch out, though, as to make it a wee bit more challenging, a few of the images don’t even have ol’ TC in there at all. Gulp!

So, without further ado, scramble those F-14 fighter jets, blend those Long Island Iced Teas, and come join us in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Can you name all 12 of these Tom Cruise films from just a single image? Good luck!

Let's start with an easy one: What movie is this from?
Name the movie!
What film is this from?
What Tom Cruise movie is this from?
Name the film!
What movie is this image taken from?
What Tom Cruise film is this from?
Name the movie!
What's this from?
What pic is this from?
What film is this image from?
Time for Hard Mode: What Tom Cruise movie is this from?

