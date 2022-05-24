Can You Name All These Ewan McGregor Films & Shows From Just a Single Image?

Hello there! (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.) Welcome to our latest Twinfinite trivia quiz. With the much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show debuting on Disney+ later this week, we thought that now would be the perfect time to brush up on your knowledge of the famous English Hollywood star.

All you have to do is identify these 12 specific Ewan McGregor films or TV shows from just a single image. Sounds simple enough, right? I mean, they do say a picture speaks a thousand words, eh?

So, without further ado, grab your lightsabers, don your brown wool cloaks, and try your best to seek the high ground as we take on Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you name all 12 of these Ewan McGregor films and shows from just a single image? Good luck!

Can You Name All of These Ewan McGregor Films & Shows From Just a Single Image? Start quiz Continue

Image Sources: Warner Bros. Pictures, FX, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Polygram Filmed Entertainment, Sony Pictures Releasing, Rank Film Distributors, Channel Four Films, 20th Century Fox, Mandate Pictures, Netflix

