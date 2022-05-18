Only True Simpsons Fans Can Name These Fictional Video Games From the Show
The Simpsons is both the longest-running American animated series and sitcom on television, capturing the hearts of fans for over three decades. If you’ve ever watched any of the episodes, it’s easy to understand how it became such a classic.
The biggest fans of the Simpsons will know that there are certain types of gags and jokes that end up recurring over the course of the show’s 33 seasons. One example of this is the appearance of the video games that exist in this fictional world. They often serve to set up a joke or to show the personality of the eclectic cast of characters who play them.
While there are plenty of real-life video games featuring the cast of the Simpsons, like Hit & Run and others, this quiz focuses solely on the fictional games that appear within the show’s episodes. Do you remember all of those times Bart played at the arcade or when Lisa stayed home from school playing an addictive game? You better!
We’ll test your knowledge and memory by showing you a picture of a fictional game from the Simpsons series, and you’ll have to guess the correct name. Think carefully so that you don’t get any wrong—D’oh!
(Image Source: Fox)
