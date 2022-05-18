Connect with us

Only True Simpsons Fans Can Name These Fictional Video Games From the Show

simpsons golfing game
Quiz

Only True Simpsons Fans Can Name These Fictional Video Games From the Show

The Simpsons is both the longest-running American animated series and sitcom on television, capturing the hearts of fans for over three decades. If you’ve ever watched any of the episodes, it’s easy to understand how it became such a classic.

The biggest fans of the Simpsons will know that there are certain types of gags and jokes that end up recurring over the course of the show’s 33 seasons. One example of this is the appearance of the video games that exist in this fictional world. They often serve to set up a joke or to show the personality of the eclectic cast of characters who play them.

While there are plenty of real-life video games featuring the cast of the Simpsons, like Hit & Run and others, this quiz focuses solely on the fictional games that appear within the show’s episodes. Do you remember all of those times Bart played at the arcade or when Lisa stayed home from school playing an addictive game? You better!

We’ll test your knowledge and memory by showing you a picture of a fictional game from the Simpsons series, and you’ll have to guess the correct name. Think carefully so that you don’t get any wrong—D’oh!

What is the name of this fighting game from the Simpsons?
What is the name of this game that Lisa plays while staying home sick from school?
What is the name of this video game from the Simpsons that is based on a real movie?
What is the name of this violent fighting game that Bart tries to steal?
What is the name of this arcade game that Bart plays in the first season of the Simpsons?
What is the name of this extremely short game that Millhouse plays at the arcade?
What is the name of this parody game from the Simpsons Movie?
What is the name of this handheld game that Bart plays in front of Marge?
What is the name of this religious game that Bart plays with Rod and Todd Flanders?
What is the name of this arcade fighting game from the Simpsons?
What is the name of this arcade game that Bart plays with his new neighbor Laura Powers?
What is the name of this game that Bart goes to the arcade to play instead of going to karate lessons?
What is the name of this game involving breaking into stores that Bart plays at a birthday party?
What is the name of this virtual reality game that Bart wants to play at the carnival?
And finally, what is the name of this golf game that Bart received as a gift instead of the game he actually wanted?

(Image Source: Fox)

