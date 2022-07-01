The Hardest The Office Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take
Oh God, my mind is going a mile an hour!
The Office was easily one of the most enjoyable sitcoms to ever grace our screens. Fight me. Though you probably won’t, because you’re already here trying to take a trivia quiz about The Office. Let’s not fight, let’s just reminisce about its greatest moments, and try and wish a new series or a movie into existence.
Whether your favorite episode is Scott’s Tots, or you just love Dwight’s impeccably detailed plan of the perfect crime, we’ll put your knowledge to the test with an assortment of easy and incredibly tricky questions that only the most hardcore of Office fans will be able to answer. What, you don’t like the challenge? I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you! Second of all, just get on and take the quiz already! We promise you’ll enjoy it.
There are 30 questions to answer, and at the end we’ll let you know how you got on. Sound simple? That’s because it is. Now, get to it!
If you’re looking for some more sitcom quizzes, you’re most certainly in the right spot. We’ve got everything from a Big Bang Theory side characters quiz, Sheldon Cooper quotes, the hardest Friends trivial quiz you’ll ever take, Joey or Howard? Friends and Big Bang Theory quotes trivia, which Friends character are you personality quiz, and many, many more.
All images via NBC.
