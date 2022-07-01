Oh God, my mind is going a mile an hour!

The Office was easily one of the most enjoyable sitcoms to ever grace our screens. Fight me. Though you probably won’t, because you’re already here trying to take a trivia quiz about The Office. Let’s not fight, let’s just reminisce about its greatest moments, and try and wish a new series or a movie into existence.

Whether your favorite episode is Scott’s Tots, or you just love Dwight’s impeccably detailed plan of the perfect crime, we’ll put your knowledge to the test with an assortment of easy and incredibly tricky questions that only the most hardcore of Office fans will be able to answer. What, you don’t like the challenge? I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you! Second of all, just get on and take the quiz already! We promise you’ll enjoy it.

There are 30 questions to answer, and at the end we’ll let you know how you got on. Sound simple? That’s because it is. Now, get to it!

The Hardest The Office Trivia Quiz You'll Ever Take What is the name of Michael Scott's screenplay? Dunder Mifflin Disaster Threat Level Midnight Mission Impaperble Michael Scott vs the World How did Ryan the Temp burn down the office? Put metal in the microwave Left a lit candle unattended Left his cheese pitta in the toastie oven The photocopier caught fire What is Andy known as on the internet by the final episode? Mr. Cries a Lot Baby Wawa Sit Here and Cry Guy Big Tuna What's Angela's favorite cat called? Snowball Sprinkles Fluffy Socks What song does the cast dance down the aisle to at Jim and Pam's wedding? Celebration - Kool & the Gang Forever - Chris Brown Livin' on a Prayer - Bon Jovi Don't Stop Believin' - Journey When Dwight is explaining his perfect crime, what's the name of the girl? Claire Angela Tiffany Tania In his Perfect Crime, Dwight tells the girl he'll go to Mexico. Where does he go instead because he doesn't trust her? Uganda Canada China Brazil What's Creed's website (which is actually just a word doc that Ryan set up for him)? www.creedthoughts.com www.insidecreedsmind.gov www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts www.creedsconspiracies.com What food does Michael force Kevin to eat? Chilli Cauliflower Brocolli Lettuce What is the name of Meredith's stripper son? Jack Brett Jake Travis What song does Angela sing in karaoke? Jingle Bells Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley Little Drummer Boy - Boney M Fairytale of New York - The Pogues What passport other than a US one does Creed have? Canadian Swiss British German Which of these items was NOT in the teapot that Jim gave to Pam for Secret Santa? Hot Sauce Packets Mini Golf Pencil Movie Ticket Stub His Yearbook Photo How much money does Michael donate to Oscar's newphew's charity not realizing that it's a per mile donation? $10 $25 $50 $100 What is the name of the Senator that Angela marries and Oscar has a romantic relationship with? Richard Layman Ryan Blackwood Robert Lipton Robert California Finish this quote: "Bears, beets...." Bronchitis Battlestar Galactica Baby Bears Back Support What are the themes of each of the three rooms at Schrute Farm, also known as 'The Beets Motel' Beets, Bears, and the Schrute Family America, Irrigation, Nighttime Light, Dark, Twilight America, Beets, Paper Mose is one of how many of Dwight's cousins? 4 10 25 70 What is Creeds' biggest fear? Heights Spiders Snakes Islands Which of these celebrities has NEVER made a cameo? James Spader Morgan Freeman Will Ferrell Jim Carey Finish this classic Kelly Kapoor quote: "Yeah I have a lot of questions. Number One:...." How do you sleep at night? How dare you? What are you doing tonight? How could you? What was the name of the a cappella group that Andy sang in? Bringing the Bass The Polyphonics Here Comes Treble The Maccabeats What vegetable does Toby bet the Office they can replace Creed's apple with, without him noticing? Onion Tomato Potato Pepper What song does Dwight sulk to in his car over Michael and new temp Ryan's budding friendship? Hey Jude - The Beatles Everybody Hurts - REM Hurt - Johnny Cash Do you really want to hurt me - Culture Club What famous author does Phyllis try and recruit for Michael's Dunder Mifflin TV ad, but ends up being thrown out of the mall over? J. K. Rowling Sue Grafton Harper Lee Toni Morrison What has to be involved in math for Kevin to be able to do it? Candy Pies Pizza Puppies Who directed S9 E4 "Work Bus"? Ken Kwapis BJ Novak Bryan Cranston Stephen Merchant When Michael and Dwight try to get Toby fired by planting drugs. What do they actually plant in his desk? Oregano Flour Caprese Salad Thyme When Andy goes to the Senator's fundraiser in S8 E22, what does he return with? An award that belonged to the Senator 12 dogs One of Angela's cats A giant cuddly toy Who does Dwight choose to be his "bestest mensch" and who are they replaced with as a surprise? Mose replaced by Michael Jim replaced by Dwight himself Jim replaced by Michael Jim replaced by Mose How Many Episodes of The Office Are There? 195 200 201 210 How Many Episodes Did Mindy Kaling Write? 0 15 8 21 Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

