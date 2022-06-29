With a little help from your friends.

Friends is one of, if not, the most iconic television sitcoms of all time. If you’re a fan of the series, which you should be if you’re here to take this quiz, then you probably think that you know everything there is to know about Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, and Ross, but do you really?

This 26-question trivia quiz will test your Friends knowledge and we apologize in advance but it’s really hard… like super hard. It’ll be difficult to answer all of these questions correctly but we have faith that you all can do pretty well!

Let’s begin, shall we?

We’ll see who’s a true fan and who’s a fake fan.

(All images via Warner Bros.)

The Hardest Friends Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take How many different categories does Monica have for her towels? 10 5 11 14 Finish this quote: "It's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy...." "... and you shouldn't worry about it!" "... and it's fine!" "... and you should be ashamed!" "... and it is a big deal!" What juice flavor did Ross burst on his first date with Rachel? Cran-Apple Cran-Grape Strawberry Apple What are the names of Phoebe's triplets? Frankie, Lester, and Chandler Franklin, Monica, and Chandler Frank Jr., Donna, and Joey Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie, and Chandler What is Joey's highest level of education? One year of community college Middle School High School What number do Chandler and Monica promise to marry on in Las Vegas? A hard eight A twelve A six Snake eyes What is Phoebe's alias? Smelly Cat Regina Peterson Regina Phalange Regina Richter Which of Joey's sisters did Chandler fool around with? Mary Louise Tribbiani Mary Angela Maria Angela Marta Tribbiani Which one punches him in the face? Angie Louisa Cookie Mary What name does Mike threaten Phoebe to change to? Crap purse Poop head Crap bag Poop bag What is Rachel's tattoo? A red heart A red cupid A little dress A blue angel What is Phoebe's apartment number? Six Twelve Sixteen Fourteen What cards does Rachel win the hand with against Ross? Four of a Kind Royal Flush A Full House Straight Flush What model does Chandler choke on gum infront of? Jill Goodwin Jane Badacre Jackie Grint Jill Goodacre What is the name of Rachel's cat? Mrs. Whiskers Mr. Whiskers Mrs. Meowskers Mrs. Whiskersons What food do Chandler and Joey spill on Phoebe's dress, delaying a fancy night out for the group? Hummus Soup Ketchup Salsa What is Joey's certified way to get anyone to sleep with him? The Airplane Story The Cancer Story The Canada Story The Europe Story What is the name of Ross and Chandler's band in college? Way, No Way Way Out No Way, Dude The Way Is the Way What's the name of the guy that used to be a part of their group? Brad Nat Kip Todd What store does Phoebe hate? Pottery Barn Sharper Image Walmart Macy's What song does Monica sing, where the spotlight makes her clothing see-through? It's a little too late Bring my flowers now Love me like you used to Delta Dawn What was the name of Monica and Rachel's downstairs neighbor? Mr. Jeckson Mr. Hicks Mr. Hyde Mr. Heckles In "The One With All the Resolutions," what is everyone's resolution? Chandler won't make fun of anyone for a week, Monica wants to take more pictures, Ross wants to be happy and do something he hasn't done every day, Joey wants to learn guitar, Phoebe wants to fly an airplane, and Rachel wants to stop gossiping Chandler wants to learn how to cook, Monica wants to teach him, Joey wants to be a better singer, Phoebe wants to be a better friend, Ross wants to find a girl he actually loves, and Rachel wants to get up the work ladder Chandler won't smoke cigarettes ever again, Monica wants to teach people how to cook, Ross wants to be single for a year, Joey wants to be in a big movie, Rachel wants to stop making fun of people, and Phoebe wants to learn a new instrument Who wins the football game on Thanksgiving? Monica's team wins Ross' team wins They never get to finish the game What does Monica have a hard time conveying in a game of Pictionary? Waving to a Plane Flicking the Bird Hello Sky Bye, Bye, Birdy Which of these were one of the show's original working titles? Insomnia Cafe Special Moments Life and Stuff You've Got a Friend Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Related Posts