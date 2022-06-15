Can You Name These 12 Jack Black Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out
You’re not hardcore unless you live hardcore!
Welcome to another round of movie trivia courtesy of your pals at Twinfinite. Today, we’ll be zeroing in on one of Hollywood’s most charming and captivating superstars: the one and only, Jack Black.
Half rock god, half comedy genius, and 100 percent voluptuous hunk, Jack Black is one of the big screen’s most enchanting hidden gems. Can you tell we have a big ol’ soft spot for him?
All you need to do is identify these 12 Jack Black pics from just a single image. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, they do say a picture paints a thousand words so hopefully, this’ll be a cinch for all you cinephiles out there. Watch out, though, as to make it a wee bit more challenging, a few of the images don’t even have lil’ JB in there at all. Yikes!
So, without further ado, grab your guitars and plectrums, don your best wrestling outfit and come join us in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Can you name all 12 of these Jack Black films from just a single image? Let’s find out, shall we? Good luck!
Can You Name These 12 Jack Black Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out
If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Better Call Saul, Lord of the Rings, Ewan McGregor, The Big Bang Theory, Alien, Tom Cruise, Scream, Marvel, DCEU, Terminator 2, The Shining, Rick & Morty, James Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.
Image Sources: Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Releasing, Universal Pictures, Buena Vista Pictures, New Line Cinema, Columbia Pictures (via USA Today, Her, Roger Ebert, The West, Deccan Chronicle.)
- Phantom vs. Vandal: Which Valorant Rifle Is Best For You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
- Can You Name These 12 Tom Cruise Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out
- Can You Name These 10 Stranger Things Side Characters? Take This Quiz to Find Out
- Which Better Call Saul Character Are You? Take the Quiz to Find Out
- What Game Pass Subscription Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Find Out