Welcome to another round of movie trivia courtesy of your pals at Twinfinite. Today, we’ll be zeroing in on one of Hollywood’s most charming and captivating superstars: the one and only, Jack Black.

Half rock god, half comedy genius, and 100 percent voluptuous hunk, Jack Black is one of the big screen’s most enchanting hidden gems. Can you tell we have a big ol’ soft spot for him?

All you need to do is identify these 12 Jack Black pics from just a single image. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, they do say a picture paints a thousand words so hopefully, this’ll be a cinch for all you cinephiles out there. Watch out, though, as to make it a wee bit more challenging, a few of the images don’t even have lil’ JB in there at all. Yikes!

So, without further ado, grab your guitars and plectrums, don your best wrestling outfit and come join us in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Can you name all 12 of these Jack Black films from just a single image? Let’s find out, shall we? Good luck!

Can You Name These 12 Jack Black Movies From Just a Single Image? Take This Quiz to Find Out Let's start with an easy one: What movie is this from? The Rocker School of Rock Bandslam Almost Famous Name the film! Envy The Holiday Definitely, Maybe Margot at the Wedding Name the pic! Land of the Lost 10,000 BC Your Highness Year One What Jack Black movie is this from? The House with a Clock in Its Walls The Golden Compass Tales of Halloween Goosebumps How about this one? Sex Tape Shallow Hal Say It Ain't So Along Came Polly Name the movie! Nacho Libre Fanboys The Science of Sleep Be Kind Rewind What movie is this from? Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Jumanji: The Next Level King Kong Anaconda What Jack Black film is this from? The Neverending Story III Crossworlds High Fidelity Bongwater What pic is this from? Saving Silverman The Polka King The Ringer The Clapper Name the film! Rampage Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Journey to the Center of the Earth Jungle Cruise How about this one? Night at the Museum Jack The Giant Slayer Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far Gulliver's Travels Time for Hard Mode: What Jack Black pic is this from? Father Figures Downhill The Big Year You, Me and Dupree

Image Sources: Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Releasing, Universal Pictures, Buena Vista Pictures, New Line Cinema, Columbia Pictures (via USA Today, Her, Roger Ebert, The West, Deccan Chronicle.)

