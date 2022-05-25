Which Letterkenny Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
You were on the internet the other day when you get to wondering: which Letterkenny character am I most like? Am I one of the good old boys or just a straight-up degenerate? Well, wonder no longer, as we’ve got the perfect quiz for you.
This personality quiz will determine which of the main cast of characters you are most like. There are 10 questions that fans of the series will likely be able to tie to some of those characters, but others may surprise you, leading to some interesting results.
So without further ado, grab a Puppers and some Gus N’ Brew, and let’s jump right into this personality quiz and see which of these notorious Letterkenny groups you belong to. And be sure to let us know who you belong to in the comment section below.
If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on The Empire Strikes Back, Better Call Saul, The Simpsons, Demon Slayer, The Big Bang Theory, Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Marvel, DCEU, Guardians of the Galaxy, Terminator 2, The Shining, Rick & Morty, James Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.
There is also plenty of other great Letterkenny content below, including more quizzes, features, news, and stuff about the spin-off show Shoresy.
Image Source: Hulu, Crave, & New Metric Media
- Letterkenny Spin-off Shorsey Will Stream on Crave Mid-May
- Letterkenny Celebrates International Women’s Day with a Special Anti-Beauty Pageant Episode
- Which Letterkenny Group Do You Belong To? Take This Quiz to Find Out
- Only True Letterkenny Fans Can Name These 10 Side Characters
- Letterkenny Season 10 Arrives on Hulu & Crave at the End of December