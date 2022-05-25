You were on the internet the other day when you get to wondering: which Letterkenny character am I most like? Am I one of the good old boys or just a straight-up degenerate? Well, wonder no longer, as we’ve got the perfect quiz for you.

This personality quiz will determine which of the main cast of characters you are most like. There are 10 questions that fans of the series will likely be able to tie to some of those characters, but others may surprise you, leading to some interesting results.

So without further ado, grab a Puppers and some Gus N’ Brew, and let’s jump right into this personality quiz and see which of these notorious Letterkenny groups you belong to. And be sure to let us know who you belong to in the comment section below.

Which Letterkenny Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out Start quiz Continue

Image Source: Hulu, Crave, & New Metric Media

