Which Valorant Agent Suits Your Playstyle? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
Valorant’s 19 Agents each feature a different kit of utility according to the role they’re designed to fill: Duelists strike first in firefights; Initiators help their team burst onto sites; defensive-minded Sentinels lock down areas of the map, while Controllers block off lines of sight and dictate the flow of the game.
So, which do you consider best suited to your playstyle? Of course, we recommend experimenting with all of them and finding out in a hands-on exercise, but since not all of them are available when you first start the game, we’re hoping this personality quiz should give you a good idea of whose contract to unlock first.
And for those veteran players who have already long been playing the game, here’s hoping you’ll find some entertainment in seeing if our very scientific methodology nails the sort of Agent you like playing. Perhaps, you’ll even discover you’ve had it wrong all this time? Let’s find out.
As of 05/16/2022, this article has been updated to include new Agents, including Fade.
